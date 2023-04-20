HS Analysis | Is this the most rejected job in the capital region? Even a salary of more than 15,000 euros is not attractive

The application period for the new mayor ends on Friday, April 21.

Vantaa mayor Ritva Viljanen (sd)’s retirement announcement surprised councilor groups preparing for the parliamentary elections in February.

At least no obvious successor has been signed up for Viljasen yet. The application period ends on Friday, April 21.

The silence of the application process is a bit frightening, because Vantaa has experience in previous director selections that the position of its first director does not necessarily attract large numbers of applicants or famous applicants.

Applicants have even had to be recruited. For example, Viljanen’s predecessor Kari Nenonen (sd) has recalled how he first said no to the people of Vantaa. Nenonen has also been concerned about the low interest of the municipal manager’s profession.

Read more: Nowadays, people have to be trained to become municipal leaders – It’s a shame, says Kari Nenonen, who was awarded for his work as the leader of Vantaa

What kind of qualities we really want from the new mayor of Vantaa?

If the city’s children could decide, he would be a good builder of bouncy castles, tell jokes and distribute chocolate eggs, the city announced at the end of March.

In addition, the children wanted a well-behaved, kind, gentle and caring person for the management of Vantaa.

He gets to manage a growing city, the appearance of which has changed a lot in the last 10 years. Especially Tikkurila and Myyrmäki, but also Kivistö and Hakunila, currently look completely different than a few years ago.

The salary is 15,503.13 euros per month, and the employment relationship is valid for an indefinite period, not fixed-term. Vantaa’s decision-makers have not been enthusiastic about the mayoral model.

But could it be that the search for a leader is overshadowed by the parliamentary elections and government negotiations?

Vantaa’s Dem leader Antti Lindtman heads the selection committee, but he is also the chairman of his own parliamentary group and plays a central role in government negotiations. He is also expected to be the next chairman of the party.

Lindtman assures HS in a text message that the election of the mayor of Vantaa is not going anywhere.

The seat is by no means clearly for the Social Democrats, because after the last municipal elections, the Vantaa coalition has 18 council seats in the council and the Sdp has 16 seats.

The leader will be the one who gets the medium-sized groups, the Basic Finns and the Greens behind their candidate. In 2017, Viljanen was directly elected in the first round of voting. So a bright applicant is needed.

Viljanen from the counter-candidate, the mayor of Porvoo Jukka-Pekka Ujulaa (kok) is predicted to be a candidate in this round as well. A well-known candidate from the coalition could be, among others, the mayor of Nurmijärvi, a former member of parliament Outi Mäkelä (kok) if he could be lured along.

On the Democratic side, candidates could be members of parliament who have fallen out of parliament, but for example, the former minister of municipalities Sirpa Paatero does not have a higher university degree, which Vantaa requires in its application conditions.

Managers of medium-sized cities could also be strong in this application process. According to HS information, for example, the mayor of Jyväskylä Timo Koivisto (sd) was already attracted as an applicant in 2017. He refused at that time.

Vantaa the future mayor may not have any kind of party record. A few years ago, I was elected Deputy Mayor of Education and Learning Katri Kalskewhich is unbound.

Non-commitment has been the choice of many new leaders. Vihti made a quick rise to the position of mayor Erkki Eerola is uncommitted. Also the mayor of Järvenpää Iris Laukkanen is uncommitted.