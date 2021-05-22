HS analysis Is this the last significant act of Vapaavuori as mayor? An extraordinary power struggle arose from school money

Jan Free Mountain (kok) can already be called a resigning mayor. However, it seems that he still intends to show his power in the use of Helsinki’s money.

These are school cuts that Vapaavuori does not want to cancel.

Helsinki the city council decided on savings for schools last December as part of this year’s budget.

Bringing the draft budget to the attention of other politicians is one of the mayor’s most important tasks. In practice, Vapaavuori’s presentation meant that schools had to start considering new savings targets.

The amount of money received by the school care industry did increase compared to the previous year, but not at the same pace as the number of children and the increase in expenses.

These savings proposals were not withdrawn during the budget negotiations between the council groups. Thus, schools began to prepare, for example, to increase the group size of primary schools.

The package also included the abolition of the Helsinki supplement for home care support for children over one year of age. The cuts were justified by the economic uncertainty caused by the interest rate crisis.

The deal was played out between the parties so that the Greens got the rail projects they wanted in the budget and the demars again the target bonuses for the city’s employees.

In addition, a pandemic provision was included in the agreement: the boards were thus given the opportunity to present additional funding to their industries if the corona epidemic so required.

year During the period in Helsinki, weights have increased over the price paid by children and young people for corona restrictions. Concerns have been raised by both Mayor Vapaavuori and Deputy Mayors Anni Sinnemäki (green) and Nasima Razmyarkin (sd).

However, the debate over school money did not really intensify until it was reported in the spring Last year, Helsinki’s economy was left with a surplus of half a billion euros.

In Helsinki, it began to be asked whether the savings for children were still justified. This issue has been raised in particular by the Greens, the Democrats and the Left Alliance, which has been outside the budget agreement.

Mayor Vapaavuori, on the other hand, is strongly of the opinion that the once approved budget should not be opened in the middle of the year. According to Vapaavuori, the Pandora’s box would then be opened: always – and especially before the elections – there would certainly be “special situations” that would require opening a budget and money here and there.

According to Vapaavuori, it is a matter of respecting the agreed processes and good governance.

Opening the budget in the middle of the year would be very exceptional.

April in the middle, the Board of Education and Training decided almost unanimously that the corona situation required a budget overrun. Coalition politicians, such as the deputy mayor of education and training, were also deciding on the matter. Pia Pakarinen.

The board noted that in primary education, 40 percent of students need more support than before. According to official estimates, the epidemic had caused indirect costs to children of around € 9 million.

Industry Director for Schools Liisa Pohjolainen estimates to the board that money is needed for, for example, more individual teaching, remedial teaching and refresher and advanced studies, as well as psychological services.

The board finally decided Emma Karin (green) proposal that the money should be increased by EUR 17.5 million instead of the EUR 9 million calculated by officials. In practice, the amount meant that, with the exception of the removal of the Helsinki supplement, the cuts previously made in the budget agreement could be largely canceled.

From here it is now five weeks since the decision, and the Greens and Demars have become skeptical. The irritation to the Free Mountain is not covered.

The concern of both parties is that unless the budget overrun is brought to the city government for the next couple of weeks, it will not have time to overthrow the highest decision-making body, the council, before the schools end.

The threat is that schools would have already had time to decide, for example, on next year’s teacher resources without certainty about canceling cuts. The concern is justified.

In order for the city government to make decisions, someone has to bring things before it.

Only the city chief of staff and the mayor have the opportunity to do so.

However, with certain exceptions, it is perfectly legal for the mayor not to present things at all that he does not want there. This can happen to school savings cancellations if Vapaavuori so wishes.

There is a real lesson going on about the power exercised by the mayor in the capital.

What the mayor intends? There is no information about it. When asked about the HS, Vapaavuori did not say that he would not bring the budget overrun to the city government – but he also did not deny that he could not do so.

Vapaavuori describes the matter as difficult and something he needs to consider. The mayor also appeals to officials who he says are not in favor of crossing.

For example, according to Pohjolainen, Director of Education and Education, the main thing is that he, as an official, cannot start proposing budget overruns in the middle of the year. Pohjolainen describes his own task as “staying within the budget approved by politicians”.

The decision exceeding the budget in the middle of the year can be done by the city council, that is, politicians. It exercises the highest decision-making power of the city, and all major decisions are made by a majority of the council.

Since support for the overrun can be found in all four major parties, a decision to overrun would be very likely.

But if the budget overrun is not brought first to the city government and then to the council, the council cannot decide anything.

The next meeting of the city government is on Monday, and budget overruns are not on the agenda.