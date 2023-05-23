HS Analysis | Is the forest thinning scandal true? “The question is, will we do anything about it”

In its own reports, Metsäala has refuted the disputed report, according to which primary thinning of forests is categorically against recommendations or even the law. The thinning problem is still real and the topic is very sensitive, writes financial reporter Anni Lassila in her analysis.

I- and the Ministry of Forestry published a report on the inspection of the first thinning of forests in Central Finland before Christmas. The result was very grim.

According to the report, in none of the 86 sites inspected by Metsäkeskus did the thinning mark meet forest management recommendations, and 58 percent of the sites also fell below the level required by law. According to the report, almost all of the thinning sites had been felled too sparsely.

Of course, that’s bad for everyone. Economic forests should only be thinned to the extent that as much high-quality and valuable timber is left to grow as possible. If thinning is done too much, potential future logs are taken from the forest. At the same time, the carbon stock of the forest decreases and the ability to sequester carbon weakens.

The report created a terrible halo in the forestry sector. Critics of intensive forestry got water in the mill, because according to the report, forests are almost never managed sensibly, even in terms of wood yield.

The forestry industry and industry, on the other hand, became hotter. The whole industry and especially the wood harvesters were severely stigmatized. In the opinion of forest professionals, it was incomprehensible that the measurement results made around Jyväskylä were presented as if they were the truth about the management of forests in the whole country.

Forest companies they themselves follow the harvest trail all the time. So the forest companies went to the terrain to check the results. A good half of the sites measured around Jyväskylä were thinned by Metsäteollisuus ry member companies.

At the end of March, Metsäteollisuus ry announced the results of its own and external expert measurements.

According to them, the number of trees per hectare was on average ten percent greater than in the Metsäkeskus measurements, and the distance between the forest machine’s tracks was also seven percent wider than in the report.

The differences already clearly affect how many sites were actually thinned out against the recommendations.

Thinning noise came up in the discussion once again in May, when Metsälehti reportsthat even Metsäkeskus’ own inspections had revealed that the results reported in December were not correct in all respects.

According to Metsälehti’s data, there was double the amount of wood in some inspected sites compared to the report’s findings. Forest director of Metsä Group Juha Jumppanen confirms that this was the case at least in Metsä Group’s logging sites.

“There were two of our sites in that material, where the thinning mark was below the limits set by the law according to the first report. In Metsäkeskus’ own post-inspection, the base area of ​​the stand was almost double compared to the first estimate,” says Jumppanen.

How this is really possible, and how can something that sounds simple in itself cause such great contradictions?

The reason behind the thinning is the forest industry’s growing resentment towards Metsäkeskus’ measurement methods for several years. After Metsäkeskus, which acts as the industry’s supervisory authority, started using aerial measurements in addition to terrain measurements in 2019, the results of thinning inspections clearly deteriorated.

The report published in December was also largely based on drone measurements.

“Metsäkeskus has not been able to explain why the results of the December report were so much weaker than what has been obtained in the annual monitoring”, says the forest director of Metsäteollisuus ry Karolina Niemi.

In the first thinning, suitable fiber wood is obtained as a raw material for pulp.

Forest industry in my opinion, the difference in results is at least partially due to the fact that there are flaws in the measurement method. For example, it may be that the drone does not detect everything correctly, for example deciduous trees.

“Now it would be important to find out if the measurement method is of high quality. Metsäkeskus has promised to check its methods internally, but we have pointed out that it should also be audited externally,” says Niemi.

According to Niemi, the results of Metsäkeskus’ annual measurements have also differed from the companies’ own observations.

“We are now particularly focused on this case in Central Finland.”

Forest Centre forest director Anna Rakemaa does not want to take a position on whether there were problems with the measurement methods of Central Finland’s results.

“Drone measurements have also been used in annual measurements for years, and it has not sparked a similar discussion,” he says.

However, according to Rakemaa, the share of drones in the measurements of Central Finland was exceptionally high, more than 60 percent, when, for example, just under a quarter of the annual inspections in 2022 were carried out with the help of a drone. The majority of the objects were therefore inspected in the field.

Another thing is what conclusions should have been drawn from the measurements and what not.

“Central Finland’s sampling differs quite a lot from normal inspections, and it cannot be compared to our annual result. Normally, the results are also reviewed so that it seems logically reasonable in relation to forest resource information.”

Such a review was not carried out for the measurements of Central Finland.

“The report would have required careful review before publication. It shouldn’t have been published like this,” says Rakemaa.

Discourse measurement methods, however, misleads about the actual problem, i.e. the fact that there are really serious problems with primary thinnings – this is also acknowledged by Niemik of Metsäustuðir.

For one reason or another, forests are being thinned too harshly.

“All the materials collected from the forests show that there are problems with the first thinnings, and now the question is, will anything be done about it,” says Rakemaa.

Forest Centre according to official inspections carried out last year covering the entire country, the traces of the first thinnings had improved slightly. The overall picture is still weak.

In the measurements of more than 300 sites last year, 14 percent, or every seventh site, had been thinned illegally. In addition, 64 percent of the items had something to note. Only 22 percent of the inspected area had been thinned completely according to the recommendations.

In the decree related to the Forest Act, it is precisely defined for different regions and forest types in Finland, how many trunks per hectare must be left in thinning and what must be the cross-section area of ​​the remaining trunks at a height of 130 centimeter. In addition, for example, the amount of permitted harvesting damage has been determined.

Forest management recommendations are stricter than the law.

“ Incorrect findings lead to unnecessary inspections.

Ruling the problem found in the inspections is that the trees have been thinned too much. In the Metsäkeskus press release, the reason is thought to be that the thinning aims to take a certain amount of wood, even if the growth was quite sparse to begin with.

The tone of the discussion has been influenced by the fact that the forest industry desperately needs domestic fiber wood for its pulp boilers, which is obtained specifically from first thinnings. Critics whisper that this is precisely why there is a tendency to cut too much and too early in the first thinnings.

The subject is very sensitive. If the forest company that buys the wood and carries out the felling has thinned the forest too much, it has practically robbed the forest owner of future income.

Sometimes the problems are related to the neglect of nursery care. An untreated young forest can be an impenetrable thicket, where it is difficult to do the first thinning according to the standards.

MetsäkeskusKIN has taken the criticism into account and is now evaluating its own measurement methods. According to Rakema, the results of the assessment will be heard in early summer. After all, it is really a problem if, for example, there are deviations in the measurements of the rut spacing or a significant part of the tree stand goes undetected.

Incorrect observations also lead to pointless inspections. Every suspected illegal thinning site has to be evaluated, and a decision has to be made about the measures. The forest owner and the operator of the felling are also consulted.

It is possible to agree with the forest owner how the situation can be rectified. In an extreme case, he may be required to regenerate, i.e. cut down and sow or replant the entire thinned area, but this is rarely prudent.

“In general, it can be considered that there are enough trees suitable for cultivation that there is no consensus on renewing the entire forest,” says Rakemaa.