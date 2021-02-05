HS analysis Is Sami Välimäki a familiar syndrome? According to the coach, this is a problem that “comes and goes”

After a debut season that exceeded all expectations, this season has started from Sami Välimäki below all expectations, writes HS sports journalist Jussi-Pekka Reponen

Abundant three weeks ago, the number one Finnish player in golf Sami Välimäki started the new season on a European tour (ET) in a comfortable atmosphere.

The previous week, Välimäki had received the Breakthrough of the Year award at the Sports Gala, and his winning putt in the Oman competition had been chosen by public vote as the most shocking moment of the year.

In the athlete of the year vote, Välimäki was ranked second in football Lukas Hradeckyn after.

Before the opening race Välimäki estimates that he is in an even better mood than a month earlier in the finals of the new season in Dubai. There he is shared fifth place, and a few days later he was voted ET of the Year.

Last In weeks, 22-year-old Välimäki has been one example of how unpredictable the game of golf is.

After a debut season that exceeded all expectations, this season has started from Välimäki below all expectations.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Välimäki has nothing to do with the weekend rounds in the third race of the season to be played in Saudi Arabia as well. Round results 73 and 74 (+7) were nowhere near advancing.

Equally poor was the opening race in Abu Dhabi, where after two rounds the par had been exceeded by eight strokes (77 + 75).

In last week’s race, Välimäki was able to advance to the nip button, but the par was only below the opening round, and the result was 51st place. So the game of the Nokian River Golf man was far from the desired level there as well.

Flounder also barely appears in the statistics of Välimäki, which ranks 69th on the world list. His average of his round results this season (8 rounds) is 73.50, up from 70.24 last season.

In various areas of the game, the biggest drops from last year have been in the accuracy of opening shots and approach shots.

Last season, in Välimäki’s opening strokes, the ball ended up on the fairway at 59.88 percent (tour average was 55.45). Now the corresponding reading is 45.24.

The green hit rate for approach punches was 70.65 last year, up from 51.85.

Note It has also been remarkable that a number of double blogs have appeared on Välimäki’s scorecards, which were not seen last season.

Indeed, Välimäki has admitted that batting has been too bad in recent weeks.

There has also been a rare bad luck involved. Last week, the Dubai race immediately got a nasty triple bog with an opening hole. It was the result of Välimäki’s ball being left in the tree, according to the interpretation of himself and a couple of eyewitnesses.

Even for the best players, success is often undulating, so Välimäki’s poor start to the season goes to its peak so far, even though the dive has been surprisingly deep.

Although there are only three races behind, one can still wonder whether Välimäki has encountered the familiar phenomenon of top sports, the so-called second season syndrome. In the world it is called sophomore slump or sophomore Jinx.

The point is that for many athletes who have made an international breakthrough, the next season will be difficult – for one reason or another.

Last year, Välimäki exceeded expectations many times, both his own, those close to him and outsiders.

Now, those expectations are basically much higher than last season. His actions will also be monitored more closely in both the media and on tour, as befits the value of a newcomer of the year.

Välimäki coach Timo Karvisen believes that the cause of the problems is purely related to the percussion technique.

“The beat has rotted somewhat. Arc control has left. This is not a big deal. The situation is a bit so that when he goes to the ball, he doesn’t know which twist comes from there, ”Karvinen told HS.

According to Karvinen, this is a basic issue.

“Yes, this is being clarified. These come and go. ”

Karvinen said that Välimäki will return to Dubai and take a little more relaxed next week in terms of training.

In a week, Karvinen will travel to the place. Then a joint training week begins before Välimäki travels to Florida, where he will play a tough WGC (World Golf Championships) competition at the end of February.