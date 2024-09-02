HS Analysis | Is Finland’s economy in danger? Economists tell us what kind of salary increases Finland could withstand

HS analysis|Is Finland’s competitiveness at risk when the autumn salary negotiations begin? Economists tell us what kind of wage increases Finland’s competitiveness could withstand.
Worry Finland’s competitiveness will come to the fore again when the autumn salary negotiations will soon begin.
How large salary increases can Finland withstand without competitiveness suffering?
There is always a warning about endangering competitiveness when salary increases come up.
