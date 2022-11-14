HS Analysis | Iran has not sentenced thousands of protesters to death – The situation is still worrying

The news story that spread last week may not tell about the unity of the elite, but about the rifts within the elite.

At the end of the week came a halting sentence: Iran has sentenced 14,000 protesters to death.

The sentence spread on Twitter from different accounts and received thousands of shares. It shocked many. Some call for total isolation of Iran.

But why was the media silent about it? Many asked angrily why HS does not say anything about it.

Short answer: because the story wasn’t true. Iran has not sentenced 14,000 protesters to death.

My purpose there is no excuse for those who come across wrong information. If there is no real information, the space is filled with rumours.

How did the misinformation spread?

Interestingly enough, HS had already published on Sunday 6.11. news about the same thing that the news story was based on.

The news reported that 227 members of parliament in Iran had signed an open letter calling for severe punishment for the protesters. Death sentences were not directly mentioned, although the protestors were described in the letter as “enemies of God”. It is a crime for which the death sentence can also be imposed in Iran.

Read more: Iran’s parliament demands punishment for protesters on the principle of “an eye for an eye”.

Duck took off on Wednesday.

The weekly magazine Newsweek published a classless sloppy news story on the subject. It quoted unreliable Twitter sources a bit like that and crowned the news with a headline that went wild.

Newsweek has been considered a quality magazine, so it’s no big surprise that its story was believed.

In the Twitter shares, the bends straightened out a little more. And at the latest on Thursday, on Finnish Twitter, it was considered a generally accepted fact that Iran sentenced 14,000 protesters to death.

So this has not happened. Parliament has no judicial power in Iran either. 14,000 is not the number of those convicted or even accused in the demonstrations, but the UN’s estimate of the number of arrests.

The charges have been read to about a thousand people. The lawsuits are public and ongoing.

They have handed out one death sentence so far, the British public radio BBC reported on Monday. That, too, is shocking information. The man is said to have received a sentence for setting the government building on fire. The verdict is unlikely to be the last.

news They arouse rage from Iran, and when angry you don’t have time to pay attention to the details.

Many who read Newsweek’s news did notice that the death sentences were not demanded by the judge, but by a parliamentary group – but they missed the point. “In Iran, the clergy decides everything anyway,” was the reasoning.

It’s not that simple. Iran is an extremely undemocratic state, and the administration of justice is arbitrary, political and brutal. However, the power structure is very complex, and the struggle for power is fierce.

Therefore, the petition that demanded severe punishments does not tell so much about the omnipotence of the clergy, but on the contrary that the demonstrations have broken the ranks of the elite.

In the letter was a separately mentioned judicial institution, so the message was intended for it.

President of the Supreme Court of Iran Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei already said a month ago that protest leaders should not be given “unnecessarily” mercy.

“I have instructed our judges to avoid showing unnecessary sympathy to the main perpetrators of the riots and to impose harsh punishments on them, but to single out people who are less guilty,” Mohseni-Ejei said.

The sentence is appalling. It says that judgments will be given as a deterrent.

Still, it is also worth noting in Mohseni-Ejei’s judge’s instructions that he actually calls for discretion. All protesters does not like judge in the same way.

Mohseni-Ejei is known as a merciless and brutal judge. However, in other contexts he has now demanded that Iran engage in dialogue with the protesters and ensure that “different voices get a better voice in the public debate”.

The MPs’ petition can be interpreted as criticism that Mohseni-Ejein showed too much understanding to the protest movement.

Iran’s there seems to be more dissension in top management than ever. This is what they estimated at the beginning of November newspaper in the Wall Street Journal Iran experts Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh.

Dialogue has also been demanded by the former speaker of the parliament and a veteran of Iranian politics Ali Larijani. Larijani or “Shark” is known as the supreme leader of Iran Sejed Ali Khamenei as a loyal stalwart who was played out during the last presidential election. Also the previous president Hassan Rouhani has opened its mouth, as well as a few elite media.

Ali Larijani, the former speaker of Iran’s parliament, has called for more dialogue with the protesters. Photo from 2008.

Most amazingly, critics are publicly aligning themselves against Supreme Religious Leader Ali Khamenei.

Is it good news or bad news that there is dissension among the elite?

I don’t know, and maybe no one else does either. Parliament, Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi and the armed forces and the Revolutionary Guard are steadfastly behind the hard line.

It is difficult to assess how strong the pro-dialogue line is.

Khamenei, 83, has become increasingly senile as he gets older. He is now old and sick.

Iran’s supreme religious leader Sejed Ali Khamenei met with schoolchildren in Tehran in early November.

Letter also tells about nervousness.

The elite is clueless and repeats age-old slogans about US, Sunni Arab and “Zionist” conspiracies, but the protests just keep going. Undoubtedly among the elite – there is fear that the situation is getting out of hand. The pressure to use hard grips is increasing.

There will probably be more death sentences. Iran is known to execute hundreds of people every year and use violence without hesitation to secure its position.

The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, threatened to end the protests last Saturday.

Along with mass executions, the threat of at least as frightening is the beginning of a massacre. Leader of the Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami warned on Saturday that it was “the last day of demonstrations”.

It is hard to believe that the protests would end with a threat. The further the situation progresses, the more frightening it becomes to break it up with even more extreme violence.