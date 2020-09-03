HS analysis International Criminal Court shocked by US sanctions – Trump’s regime moves further and further away from the world community

The reason for the sanctions is the investigation launched by the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan.

In The Hague International Criminal Court strongly opposes recent US sanctions against Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensoudaa and department head Phakiso Mochochokoa towards.

The reason for the sanctions is the International Criminal Court’s investigation into whether the United States has committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

“These unprecedented actions are serious attacks on the court, the Rome Statute [rikostuomioistuimen perustamissopimusta], against international criminal law and the rule of law more generally, ”states a rare joint statement by the International Criminal Court.

Secretary – General of the United Nations António Guterres expressed concern about the sanctions, which were strongly condemned by human rights organizations.

“This shows a complete disregard for the rights of victims”, reproaches Director of the International Law Department of Human Rights Watch Richard Dicker.

On sanctions announced on Wednesday the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to Pompeo, these are “illegal attempts by a“ thoroughly corrupt ”institution to bring Americans under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court”.

Due to the sanctions, the Chief Prosecutor and Director General of the International Criminal Court were added on Wednesday list, which can be found on the U.S. Treasury Department website. For example, the United States can freeze the bank accounts of people on the list or ban them from entering the United States.

Foreign minister According to Pompeo, sanctions can be extended to anyone who assists the Chief Prosecutor and the Director-General of the International Criminal Court in the future.

On this basis, the list of people subject to sanctions could become very long, as more than 120 countries have committed to cooperating with the International Criminal Court. Finland is also involved.

However, the United States and, for example, Russia, China and India have not committed themselves to the work of the International Criminal Court and do not consider its decision-making power to affect its citizens.

Sanctions based on a decree signed by President Trump in July. This is the first time the United States has designated sanctions targets under the regulation.

“We are now taking the next step because, unfortunately, the International Criminal Court is still targeting the United States,” Pompeo explained.

The United States also denies visas to all ICC staff members it estimates are investigating U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan, according to Pompeo.

This was already the case last year with Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who, however, has regularly entered the country under a UN-US agreement to report the findings of the Criminal Court to the UN Security Council.

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Fatou Bensouda (right), is on trial against Congolese military leader Bosco Ntaganda in 2018. The United States has now imposed sanctions on him as Bensouda investigates possible U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan.­

International the criminal court was initiated by the treaty signed in 1998, the Rome Statute. It was signed by 120 states at the time.

Under certain conditions, the Criminal Court has jurisdiction to investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and to prosecute if the states concerned are unable or unwilling to prosecute them themselves. The Court became operational in 2002.

The attitude of the United States to the Criminal Court has varied. President Bill Clinton the administration signed the Rome Statute in 2000 but did not submit it to the Senate for ratification. President George W. Bushin the administration stated that the United States was not involved and confirmed the matter in 2002 with a sharply worded law. President Barack Obaman the administration also remained out of court but cooperated with it.

The Trump administration, for its part, threatened sanctions a few years ago if potential U.S. war crimes were investigated.

Headquarters of the National Criminal Court in The Hague.­

International convictions have been handed down infrequently by the criminal court. The first trial was completed in 2012 when a leader of a Congolese rebel group recruited child soldiers Thomas Lubanga was sentenced to 14 years.

Arrest warrants are still in force today, as are arrests and years of legal proceedings. Some of the arrest warrants and charges have lapsed after the suspects died.

Africa countries have repeatedly criticized the court’s focus only on war crimes in Africa.

Fatou Bensouda, the former Gambian Minister of Justice and Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, also initially focused on Africa. In 2017, however, he proposed extending the investigation to include possible war crimes in Afghanistan by U.S. soldiers and the Central Intelligence Service, as well as the Taliban.

He got permission start these studies in March.

U.S. troops in Afghanistan in 2014.­

The United States the sanctions imposed by President Trump are the latest example of President Trump’s administration’s suspicion and hostility toward international organizations and agreements.

The Trump administration has previously announced the withdrawal of the United States from, for example, the Paris Climate Agreement, the Pacific Free Trade Agreement, the INF Convention on Medium Missile Missiles with Russia, the Iranian Nuclear Weapons Convention and several UN organizations such as the Human Rights Council, UNES ), which it intends to submit in July 2021.

This week, the United States announced that it will not participate in more than 170 countries vaccine cooperation program to defeat the coronavirus, as the UN-based WHO and China are involved.

Subsequently, the United States, which has long been the WHO’s largest donor, told Reuters that it did not intend to pay the organization a total of around € 68 million in badly overdue payments, but would transfer the amount to pay off its other UN debts.

The United States presidential elections will be held in November. Trump’s contender Joe Biden has announced that it will withdraw the US resignation from the WHO and return the country to the Paris Climate Agreement, for example, if it wins the election.

It would be a bigger surprise if the United States, under the leadership of Biden, also undertook to ratify the International Criminal Court Treaty.