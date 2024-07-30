HS Analysis | Innovator or opportunist? Orbán’s challenger Peter Magyar inspires hope, even though he is unknown

HS analysis|The rock star of the Hungarian opposition, Peter Magyar, arouses great hopes even outside of Hungary, even though neither the man nor his program are known, writes HS’s EU correspondent Jarno Hartikainen.

Jarno Hartikainen HS

2:00 am

Brussels

June one of the biggest surprises of the European elections was the rising star of the Hungarian opposition Peter Magyar. In just four months, Magyar rose from complete obscurity to the number one name of the Hungarian opposition, who for the first time in years was able to genuinely threaten the prime minister Viktor Orbán position.