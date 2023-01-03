HS Analysis | Inkoo’s steel plant is only the tip of the iceberg – a boom in industrial investments started stealthily in Finland

Industry’s investment intentions are at their peak in the 21st century, and the key driver is the green transition, writes HS’s financial reporter Jarno Hartikainen.

Thence it has been a while since a new steel plant was last built in Finland.

The Outokumpu and Hämeenlinna factories were completed in the 1970s, the Raahe factory in the 1960s, and the roots of the Imatra factory are even further back. Those factories are still operating and are the core of Finnish industry.

It is possible that one more town will be added to the list during this decade. Norway’s Blastr Green Steel has chosen Inkoo as the location of its new steel mill. The factory, estimated to cost four billion euros, would be the largest industrial investment in Finnish history. If everything goes according to the company’s plans, construction could start as early as 2025.

Then we will build Finland’s industrial foundation for the 2070s.

To the project there is still a lot of uncertainty and risks involved, but the choice of the location itself is a big and positive thing for Finland. It shows that Finland has good conditions to survive the green transition as a winner.

For a long time, the fight against climate change was a state-led process, but in recent years the reins have shifted more strongly into the hands of the private sector. Large companies and international investors have started to set their own emission reduction targets. Emission reduction goals are deeply rooted in companies’ own operations, and this guides their investments.

The green transition, i.e. the transition away from fossil raw materials, has started a global redistribution of industry. When companies invest in new, fossil-free technology, it doesn’t just change the processes inside the factory gates. At the same time, value chains are changing. Production is moving to new places, driven by new criteria.

The most important of the criteria is the availability of emission-free and affordable energy. It is also followed by Blastr. The company’s fossil-free, hydrogen-based production process consumes huge amounts of electricity. With an annual consumption of six terawatt hours, the factory would be the largest single user of electricity in Finland. The company plans to satisfy its hunger for electricity above all with wind power, and there is enormous potential in Finland. The company’s original investment intentions in Northern Norway, on the other hand, fell apart when local politicians blocked the further construction of wind power.

Although The scale of Blastr’s project is exceptionally large, the company is by no means alone in its intentions. As if by stealth, a wave of industrial investments has started in Finland.

According to preliminary data, the industry’s fixed investments last year were 7.4 billion euros, more than at any time in the 2000s.

The figures for individual years can fluctuate a lot depending on the statistics of individual large projects. But the investment intentions made public by companies give reason to believe that 2022 will not be a single exceptional year, but rather a boom in industrial investments is ahead. Many of the projects are specifically connected to the green transition.

Let’s take it for example, the production of pure hydrogen. It is the essence of the green transition: hydrogen is envisioned to play a major role in the transfer and storage of clean energy and in various industrial processes, for example in the steel and chemical industries. Hydrogen is also hoped to be a solution to heavy traffic emissions.

Finland’s first clean hydrogen production plant in Harjavalta is already under construction, and preparations are well advanced in many localities. In the next few years, even cautiously, investments of over two billion euros will be launched.

Many different projects are also underway in the battery industry, from mines producing battery minerals to actual battery factories.

Blastr is also not the only company that plans to invest in clean steel production in Finland. The steel company SSAB plans to convert its Raahen factory to fossil-free during this decade. In the production of clean steel, Finland and Sweden seem to be taking on the role of global pioneers.

Pioneer companies and projects, on the other hand, have a greater importance than their size, because they can attract around them the ecosystem that a new, clean industry needs: support services, subcontractors, further refiners, industrial partners and so on.

There is now a competition between states for investments. The winners are the states that are able to help companies meet their own emission reduction goals. Finland is in a good position.