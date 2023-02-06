HS Analysis | Inflation ate away many mortgages in the 1970s, now there may be a long wait ahead

There is no joy in the decrease in the real value of the loan until wages rise to follow. Do we dare to raise them sufficiently, asks economic reporter Anni Lassila.

In the economy there is hokemia, so-called general truths that are unearthed when trying to explain difficult phenomena in the best possible way.

One caveat is that inflation eats up loans, and inflation would therefore be good for the debtor. So: It’s okay if the mortgage interest rate is four percent when inflation is nine percent. I borrow real value then decreases all the time at a rate of five percent.

The saying originates from the 1970s, when inflation was galloping at completely different readings than in recent years.

But is it true in today’s world, at least from the point of view of the payer of the loan?

Savings bank group chief economist Henna Mikkonen states that the Finnish economy and the loan market were very different 40–50 years ago.

“Loan interest rates were fixed, so inflation did not affect interest rates directly, unlike today. On the other hand, in the mid-1970s, salaries rose by more than 20 percent in some years,” says Mikkonen.

The interest rate was based on the base interest rate decided by the Bank of Finland, which was 8–9 percent in the mid-1970s. Inflation soared in double digits.

Both inflation and wage increases often exceeded the interest rate. The interest rate relative to the value of money, i.e. real, was therefore negative, but the increase in earnings relative to the value of money, i.e. real, was positive.

It meant that the value of loans in relation to people’s disposable income really decreased, and sometimes quite quickly.

Economy spending was quite turbulent and the value of money was very unstable compared to the euro era. The stability of the Marka was not helped by the fact that every few years its external value was weakened by devaluation.

It improved the competitiveness of the export industry but impoverished wage earners because import prices rose. The devaluation was followed by an acceleration of inflation and usually large salary increases.

Rapid inflation and relatively high interest rates were permanent phenomena of the economy.

“ The situation was corrected 50 years ago with large increases.

Today they are an exceptional situation. Due to the common monetary policy of the euro and the European Central Bank, which is common to all euro countries, the dynamics of the economy are quite different.

It also affects the consumer’s everyday life.

“When inflation rises, nowadays loan interest rates also rise, because the interest rate on the majority of debts is tied to Euribor. Acceleration of inflation therefore also increases loan service costs,” says Mikkonen.

Last year, on the other hand, wages rose clearly slower than inflation. The development of real earnings was weaker than in decades.

“In the last quarter of last year, the purchasing power of wage earners weakened by 6.5 percent. Such figures have not been seen since the 1970s,” says Mikkonen.

Although inflation eats up the real value of the loan, it has also eaten up the real value of wages. So there is not much joy in the decrease in the real value of the loan, but on the contrary, the rise in interest rates means an increase in loan costs.

In any case, the rise in prices has directly hit the consumers, when the prices of energy, food and fuel have become more expensive.

Such a situation was routinely corrected 50 years ago with large salary increases. Should this also be done now? The question is at the heart of the current salary negotiations.

Economists would be careful in this regard.

Although prices still rose by more than nine percent in December, inflation is slowing down. At least electricity seems to be getting cheaper already.

“As the spring progresses, the fact that the comparison figures start to be really high also starts to affect the inflation figures. That is, even if the prices remained the same, inflation would clearly decrease,” says Mikkonen.

He predicts that this year’s inflation will be an average of 4.5 percent.

“ Gradually, inflation also eats up the loan in relation to income.

of the OP group chief economist Reijo Heiskanen is on the same lines. He expects average inflation to settle at around five percent this year.

Heiskanen thinks that the gap in real earnings is the safest to catch up gradually. In the economic forecast published on Tuesday, OP estimates that the sustainable wage increase level would be four percent this year and 3.5 percent next year, including the so-called sliding scale.

“When we move forward in time, the income level would also start to adapt to the situation and the real value of the loans would also decrease in relation to income,” says Heiskanen.

Gradually, we come to a situation where inflation really eats up the value of the loan so that the payer also benefits from it.

According to Heiskanen, if the earnings level is raised so much at once that it weakens the competitiveness of companies in relation to competitor countries, the situation will be very difficult to correct.

Mikkonen thinks the same.

“The best solution would be some sort of golden mean. I understand very well that wage earners need compensation, but very high increases will only fuel inflation in the following years,” he says.

Heiskanen also reminds that, in relation to inflation, the interest rate is not particularly high. The period of zero interest rates and negative interest rates was abnormal. The current interest rate of three to four percent is still historically quite low.

Do you have to? so now just hang around and wait for salary increases to catch up with inflation little by little?

“Austerity is a good word in the sense that when the economy is hit by this type of supply shock, where the price of energy in particular rises sharply, it typically means a drop in the standard of living. It is very difficult to avoid it if the increase in the cost of energy remains permanent,” says Heiskanen.

Thinking like this, the gap between inflation and wages would not be completely closed even with time. The situation would only be corrected by an increase in productivity and exports.

“It is difficult, for example, because of the end of trade with Russia. Productivity has not really increased in 10 years either. However, it ultimately determines the development of its real wages.”