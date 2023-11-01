HS Analysis | In the middle of the drug war, you could take a vacation when you closed your eyes to the truth – that’s what we do on other vacations as well

The beach town of Acapulco was badly destroyed after Hurricane Otis swept through it, much stronger than expected.

The party oasis of Hollywood stars became the murder capital. Then a hurricane tore apart what was left of the golden age. As the seas warm, Acapulco will not remain the last destroyed pearl, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Matilda Jokinen.

Here Acapulco is all about pure pleasure, he sang Luis Miguel in 1985. The idea has been shared by many over the decades, including me.

When I got to know the city in 2010, paradise already meant sunset. However, it was easy to close your eyes – the sun sets beautifully into the Pacific Ocean.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the paradise-like cove was popular with the international cream of the crop and Hollywood stars. A singer who entered the country illegally Frank Sinatra held his birthday there, and Elvis Presley starred Rhythm and joy in Acapulco – movie. There are endless examples, although later international travelers switched to Mexico’s middle class.

Now the pearl of the Pacific is crushed. Just over a week ago, Hurricane Otis left behind dozens of dead and 7,000 hectares damaged and destroyed buildings.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband Mike Todd spent their honeymoon in Acapulco in 1957.

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Otis on the beach.

Week after the hurricane, garbage, scrap and dead animals are still blocking the streets, says a resident of the center of Acapulco Rogelio Estrada, 45, in the voice message he sent to HS. According to him, most of the area is still without electricity and water.

The city of almost 800,000 inhabitants was not prepared for the disaster. As late as the afternoon of Tuesday, October 24, the authorities only warned the locals of a Category 1 hurricane. At half past six the warning was raised to category three, at half past nine to category vitos.

At midnight, the strongest tropical storm in the recorded history of the west coast of Mexico landed in Acapulco. There were not enough guards.

“It was two hours and 45 minutes of horror,” says Estrada. “We heard cries for help, but no one could do anything.”

After the first 45 minutes, the windows of Estrada’s home gave way, even though he had tried to prop them up with mattresses and blankets. The family took shelter in the bathroom.

Hurricane threw the city into chaos. Shops are closed and have been robbed. Coca-Cola, tacos and water are sold on the streets at inflated prices.

Surprising the government and meteorologists, Otis left the streets of Acapulco full of wood and scrap goods.

El Economista economic magazine according to 99 percent of Acapulco’s shops have been robbed or vandalized. Up to 90 percent of the official workforce threatens to disappear permanently.

According to Estrada, relief supplies have also fallen into the wrong hands when they have been confiscated from people arriving in the city. Homes are being robbed. In the suburbs, you don’t feel the presence of the authorities.

“We residents have established home patrols to protect our homes.”

Crime is not a new phenomenon in Acapulco.

A new highway was opened between Acapulco and the capital in the 1990s. Already at the beginning of the millennium it had developed a cocaine route and Arturo Beltran Leyvan led cartel settled in the coastal town.

At the end of 2009, the authorities killed the cartel leader in an arrest operation. The following summer, another cartel boss Edgar Valdez Villarreal“El Barbie”, was arrested.

The power vacuum accelerated the cycle of brutal violence in Acapulco. In the summer of 2011, you could no longer close your eyes to the change. The danger was warned directly.

“What are you doing here? Go home as soon as you can!” a local woman said to me in a demanding tone as we held the rain together.

A shopping mall in Acapulco destroyed by the hurricane. After the storm, the city’s shops have been the target of robberies.

I had already wondered about empty hotel restaurants before. The discouraged atmosphere was underlined by a summer storm. The sea took with it cars parked too close to the shore, and the surfaces of the swimming pools were covered with insects.

In 2013, Acapulco was ranked second on the list of murder capitals of the world.

Acapulco Rogelio Estrada, who lives in the center, reminds us that Acapulco is much more than a beach. According to him, a week after the storm, electricity had been restored only to the most prosperous areas.

When I was last in Acapulco in 2014, the city was really just a beach and the boulevard bordering it. They are guarded by policemen and soldiers equipped with assault rifles.

We didn’t dare to go deeper. That same fall, 43 students were kidnapped in a violent confrontation in the state of Guerrero.

On the way from Mexico City to Acapulco, roadblocks had been taken over, and money was collected by armed protesters instead of the authorities.

Later, in 2018, the state disarmed the Acapulco police. It was suspected that its strengths had been infiltrated by members of cartels in the region.

Elvis Presley and Ursula Andress starred in the 1963 film Rhythm and Joy in Acapulco.

The hurricane badly damaged the hotels lining the Acapulco beach. Some of the buildings in the inner city were completely destroyed.

In 2021, a criminal organization burned down perhaps Acapulco’s most famous nightclub. Before the hurricane, tourism had not completely stopped, and when the hurricane hit, the hundreds of hotels in the area were about half full of visitors.

in Acapulco I thought I would have liked to experience the paradise beaches before the constant threat of cartel violence. As a city of pure pleasure, as singer Luis Miguel saw it.

In order to think that Acapulco is pure pleasure, I had to pretend that a city bigger than Helsinki was limited to one beach boulevard. It was, of course, self-deception. But Acapulco was one of the few beach destinations accessible by car from Mexico City.

Hurricane Otis reminded us that carefree flying to other paradise beaches is a similar form of self-deception. Climate change is progressing. According to forecasts, similar hurricanes will destroy more and more coastal pearls in the coming decades.