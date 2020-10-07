HS analysis In the imagination, Sweden did little for the coronavirus, but its recommendations are even stricter than in Finland

The Swedish researcher points out that in the world, Sweden began to be described as a country with a loose attitude even before the pandemic.

Stockholm

Swedish does nothing. Sweden allows the coronavirus to spread freely in its population, ie to carry out a cruel human experiment in its country. The Swedes are checkers in an epidemiological game by a state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell playing in the name of science.

Images of Sweden.

At the beginning of the corona crisis, Sweden opted for a strategy that differed significantly from the tactics chosen by many other countries. It is true. Therefore, the Swedish strategy attracted international interest that has not been seen in the country before.

The British newspaper The Guardian even raised to its title a parable of Russian roulette played by Swedes.

Huge media attention gave birth to images that broke away from reality but still remain in people’s minds.

Therefore, it may come as a surprise that through the summer, Sweden’s interest rate strategy has been even stricter in some places than Finland’s.

In Finland in the summer, the government relaxed recommendations for those over 70 years of age. Sweden urges people over the age of 70 to continue to avoid contact.

Finland has allowed more than 500 people to gather, as long as safety and hygiene are taken care of.

In Sweden, the gathering limit is still 50 people, which means that Swedes have never had access to theaters, concerts or sporting events.

It is only this Thursday that the Swedish government will discuss raising the gathering limit to 500 people. It may be that the limit is still not raised as the number of infections increases in Sweden as well.

For example, the cultural sector has suffered significantly from Swedish constraints, and in the summer many cultural actors demand a Minister of Culture representing the Environmental Party Amanda Lindin difference.

Lind did not resign, the restrictions have remained.

Recommendations for those over 70 have also been heavy. Many have not met their children and grandchildren for months because they have wanted to be careful and follow the recommendations.

“Yes the situation has turned slightly on its head from what it was in the spring, ”says postdoctoral researcher at the University of Turku Tella Lantta.

He leads Finland’s contribution to an international study that surveys how citizens have experienced restrictive measures in different countries.

“Finland may be more sensitive to regional cases and the acceleration phase and reactively think about restrictions, while Sweden will stick to and rely on the chosen line.”

The study also examines the effects of restrictive measures on mental health.

“It is the isolation of the elderly that can have far-reaching psychological side effects on the elderly population.”

In Sweden the research is carried out by a criminologist and an assistant professor at the University of Gävle Sofia Wikman.

Wikman interprets that the heightened image created by Swedish strategy is still alive. Korona-Sweden has become a continuum, especially in the US media, as a liberal, loosely restrictive image of Sweden, where, for example, there would be no restrictions on immigration.

“The formation of this image began as early as a few years ago when Donald Trump raised Sweden, ”says Wikman.

In February 2017, the President of the United States spoke about the events that happened “last night in Sweden”. In reality, nothing special had happened “last night,” but Trump referred in his speech to gang violence haunting Sweden, which contributes to the country’s immigration integration problems.

“There’s also a caricature-like picture of Anders Tegnell,” Wikman says.

“In fact, there are a lot of recommendations in Sweden that many find restrictive. We also had a lockdown in the spring, although it was not mandatory. The streets were empty. ”

Imagery also live within Sweden. Sweden has not imposed coercion, but has relied more on recommendations, which are well followed.

Many in Sweden have the impression that people avoid crowding, do not stutter next to public transport and do not celebrate in crowded nightclubs. That, too, is partly a misconception: the metros are often full of people without masks, and last Friday, for example, a crowd of young people crowded in front of the bars on Södermalm’s Götgatan pedestrian street, regardless of safety distances.

Criminologist Wikman quotes a basic principle in his field: when rules are created, ways are also created to circumvent the rules.

Wikman says, for example, the popularity of secret parties in Stockholm has grown during the restrictions. They have been organized, for example, in forests where people have been taken by bus.

Although In some places, Sweden has stricter recommendations than Finland, but the country is still an exception, for example in the use of masks. Sweden is one of the few countries in the world that does not recommend the use of masks. You can also travel to the country without quarantine.

Sweden fails to do things that others do, but still does a lot. On Thursday, we will hear whether the government will decide to loosen assembly restrictions in a situation where infections are on the rise.

Imaginations influence that decision as well.