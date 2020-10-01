HS analysis In the future, the forest industry will only agree on working conditions in the workplace, and soon several other sectors can make the same decision.

In the future, the forest industry will only agree on working conditions in the workplace, and soon several other sectors can make the same decision.

There may be a big change in the way working conditions take shape, but no one knows whether the change will bring more jobs or pay cuts to Finland, writes Teemu Luukka, HS’s policy journalist, in his analysis.

Ilkka Hämälä, Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Forest Industries Association, spoke at a press conference on Thursday.­

Teemu Luukka HS

20:55

In the air there have long been speculations that an employers’ association will announce that it will stop concluding national collective agreements.

Threats in various areas have been heard, but as expected Metsäteollisuus ry was the first.

Indications of this were received in 2016, when the association resigned from the Confederation of Finnish Industries after it considered the competitiveness agreement insufficient to help Finnish industry.