HS Analysis | In Georgia, the challenger turned “republican” and that could decide the midterms

Neither of Georgia’s senatorial candidates was able to support their presidential candidate without hesitation, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Ville Similä.

United States approaching mid-term elections. On Tuesday, November 8, all 435 congressmen and 35 senators will be elected, so there is a lot of power being shared.

One of the most watched fights is in Georgia. That might decide the fate of the Senate.

in Georgia were brought together by a sitting senator Raphael Warnockwho is a Democrat, and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Walker, 60, is a former American football star. He has not been nominated before. First-term senator Warnock, 53, is a pastor by civilian profession.

The struggle between Warnock and Walker summarizes many things about the by-elections.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock spoke at a news conference in Atlanta in May in connection with the state election.

In the first place the end result will be very sharp.

For Democrats, that’s good news. In the spring, it looked like the Democrats would get a complete thrashing in the midterm elections. Now it even goes to the Senate elections as a great pre-favouritebut a slight loss would be a great defense win.

The election result will be decided again in a few states. The Republicans have been strong in them, but the Democrats have tightened up. The differences are calculated in a few percentage points, so nothing can be said for sure.

In Georgia, Warnock, a Democrat, seems to have taken his challenger by the neck. The most headlines are about Walker allegedly paying for his girlfriend’s abortion.

Here we are in the middle of the mid-term elections.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 1973 precedent that guaranteed abortion rights throughout the federal state. Now, every state can ban abortion entirely, and many have.

Repealing abortion rights was a barrel of hope for Republicans for decades. When the goal has been achieved, uncertainty strikes again.

Democrats have closed ranks to protect the right to abortion – and many moderate voters have woken up to the reality that the medical procedure is completely banned. Illegal, home abortions are often life-threatening.

The ranks of the Republicans have split, but in any case the party remains strongly anti-abortion. That’s why the allegations about Walker paying for the abortion are extremely embarrassing.

The claim has not been confirmed, but it casts a shadow over Walker’s campaign and may have added to Warnock’s slim lead in the polls. During Friday night’s argument, Walker refused to back down and said the allegation is false.

The real news was that Walker said he now supports relaxing abortion laws. Earlier, he demanded that the ban on abortion in Georgia would be absolutely unconditional also in cases of rape and incest.

Former American football star Herschel Walker is running for Georgia senator in the Republican ranks.

Second Democrats have also been encouraged by the fact that the president Joe Biden the infrastructure package, which was buried six fathoms deep, suddenly came to life in the summer.

Biden’s popularity has recovered somewhat, although he is still very unpopular. According to survey averages only 42.3 percent approve of Biden actions as president.

In the election debate, Walker reminded, to the point of stuttering, how Warnock is in Biden’s party.

“Joe Biden won and Raphael Warnock won,” Walker said.

This was also a significant statement. In the past, Walker espoused baseless claims that Donald Trump would have won the election.

Walker can therefore be characterized as approaching a “tole republican” in his campaign. The Republicans still have a startlingly powerful, totally nonsensical Trump cult that believes in election fraud and conspiracies.

No matter who ends up as Georgia’s senator, the movement of the Libra states towards a more reality-based line raises hope.

So, we got this far without mentioning Trump’s name. The by-elections are already drawing guidelines for the presidential elections, which are only two years away.

Will Trump run for office? And will Biden go? And if not, then who?

Trump has his fanatical supporters and opponents. Biden’s support is weak at best, even among his own people.

Sadly, neither of the Georgia senatorial candidates was able to say directly whether they support the most recent president of their own party as the next president.

After all, Walker was able to say that Trump is his friend. Warnock insisted he hadn’t spent a moment thinking about it. No direct answer was received.