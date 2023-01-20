HS Analysis | In China, the seed of mistrust planted by the corona virus is sprouting, and it may affect Xi Jinping’s position

There is only one piece of indirect evidence of behind-the-scenes power struggles in China, but it speaks to great frustration. The people are confused.

Beijing

Bewilderment.

With that word, I would describe the mood of wider Chinese circles when the corona suppression policy was opened at the beginning of December. In no country has the coronavirus spread as fast as in China since then.

Confusion is constantly present in the discussions: Why was China so unprepared for opening up? China had no less than three years to prepare.

My second, more uncertain observation: in the confusion smolders the seed of mistrust.

I have heard several people who were previously satisfied with China’s line and management wondering whether With Xi Jinping sure things in hand.

My sample is small and China is huge, so I dare not say that the citizens’ widespread trust in their leader Xi is cracking. Shall we say it shivers, maybe for the first time.

For authoritarians the people’s support is important for leaders. You don’t have to please the people in elections, but all the time.

When a political action in China goes wrong or there is a need for a sudden turnaround, the country’s ruling Communist Party puts the blame on the shoulders of the local authorities. This is how the country’s leaders remain pure.

Now the gimmick doesn’t work, because Xi had time to declare the superiority of China’s corona measures many times. It has clearly been his policy.

Xi also knows it. On Wednesday night, he showed on the national television channel that he is leading new types of corona measures. He talked remotely with doctors and patients and assured that the end of the tunnel can be seen light.

In Xi’s zero policy, the virus was suppressed with tests, quarantines and lockdowns for almost three years.

The end of the zero policy surprised the unvaccinated elderly, pharmacies and hospitals. In December, according to the Chinese authorities, 60,000 people died from corona. There must actually be dead people many times over, and the pace is not slowing down yet. There are enough sad families.

Xi previously boasted that the state had protected its people from disease and death. Certainly there will be fewer deaths now than there would have been if China had not kept its strict line before the development of covid vaccines.

But did China really have to follow its zero line even last year? It was hellish for many. There were long city shutdowns, the economy suffered and there was unemployment. On Tuesday, it was reported that China’s economic growth was at a record low last year.

In the previous corona years, China fared comfortably compared to Western countries. It was more free to move around in China then, and the economy was also rolling. Perhaps Xi was blinded by his own success?

My Chinese friend criticized the leadership of his country to me for the first time ever. Then he said the old wisdom: the Chinese don’t really care about politics, as long as their own lives always go better.

His family is in financial trouble because of last year’s zero policy, and so are many others.

The strangeness arising from the corona era will be in the minds of the citizens for a long time to come. Perhaps the citizens’ patience is shorter and their candor is greater than before.

On the other hand, for a long time, the Chinese have been rejoicing and believing that 2023 will certainly be better than the previous one. Maybe citizens are ready to bury the past if the economy takes off and the quality of life improves quickly.

in China it is hard to imagine that anyone would be able to take the reins of power away from the Communist Party. That’s how precisely the party has silenced its budding opponents.

Instead, dissatisfaction can cause a redistribution of power within the party. However, there are no signs of anything like that. Xi cemented his power at the autumn Party Congress, when he appointed his trusted men to all key positions. It is generally estimated that power is firmly in Xi’s hands.

You can read between the lines about the biggest sign of distortion in the party’s leadership. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published an article at the beginning of January in which it reported, based on insider sources, about the abandonment of the zero policy:

It had been a difficult decision for Xi, but the virus had already run rampant, local economies were on the brink, and even the people who showed their minds were scared.

The information obtained by the WSJ was so accurate that such information is rarely leaked in China today. So there are people in the core of power who are willing to leak dangerously. That speaks to quite a bit of frustration.