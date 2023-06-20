HS Analysis | Immigration requires additional money to the EU budget – Is it good for the Finnish government?

The Sovereignty Fund shrunk to a platform that uses the EU’s current financial instruments. A bigger conflict with the member states will come from other budget increases presented by the Commission, writes Teija Sutinen, HS’s Brussels correspondent.

Brussels

EU Commission throughout the year raised expectations about the future sovereignty fund, which would be created to improve the competitiveness of the EU.

Chairman Ursula von der Leyen promised it on several occasions, and especially the Commissioners Thierry Breton and Paolo Gentiloni even talked about the need for new debt to make the fund strong enough.

On Tuesday, the Commission announced the expected interim estimate of the EU budget, in which the fund was to be announced.

Instead of a sovereignty fund, the Commission will set up a “platform” based on, among other things, the Invest EU instrument, the innovation fund, the recovery instrument and the cohesion fund. 10 billion euros will be directed to the platform called Step, which is going to be requested from the member states as an addition to the EU budget.

The Commission seems to have decided that it will not start a pointless fight with the member countries, but will bury the new fund, which has irritated many, even at the risk of losing prestige.

Finland is one of the member states where the new EU debt would have caused political trouble. The ministers of the previous government repeated at the EU meetings that the EU has plenty of money in the already existing financial instruments and no new incentives are needed.

The same has also been recorded Petteri Orpon (kok) to the government’s program. According to it, the recovery instrument agreed after the corona and based on joint debt assumption was exceptional and one-time, and it does not serve as a precedent. It is written in the government program in clear words that Finland does not accept the repetition or permanent change of something similar.

In any case, the government does not support completely new EU-level financial instruments.

Based on Tuesday, the sovereignty fund is not a fund and it is not a completely new financial instrument, so the danger has been averted.

Orphan the government is strongly opposed to the EU taking on new debt together, but leaves one possibility open: when Ukraine is supported, the government is open to “different financing solutions” at the EU level.

It is very possible that such solutions will have to be developed during the reconstruction phase of Ukraine. The needs are so huge.

The additional funding of 50 billion euros presented by the Commission on Tuesday for the next four years is just a foretaste.

Commission Tuesday’s presentation contains some sensitive details in terms of the new government program.

Orpo’s board wants the level of the EU budget to remain reasonable “avoiding an increase in Finland’s net contribution share”. According to the government program, Finland is ready to drive additional investments through the EU budget to the targets it considers important, but “primarily from within the budget”.

This wish will not come true. Instead of internal reallocations, the Commission proposes that the member states increase the budget level for the remaining four years by more than 65 billion euros.

Most of this would be support for Ukraine, but the Commission also hopes for 15 billion euros for immigration. Most of it, around 10 billion euros, would be used, for example, to help Syrian refugees in Turkey and other countries outside the EU, to support the EU’s southern neighborhood and for partnerships with immigration origin countries.

Part of the 15 billion euros would be used to improve the control of EU borders and part would be reserved for emergency situations. As a general rule, the EU’s goal is to support the refugees’ countries of origin and prevent people from moving.

Orphan the government promises in the government program that it will strongly commit to support Ukraine and its reconstruction. So you could imagine that the additional financing of Ukraine’s support will receive the government’s support.

But what about immigration to the EU and the additional 15 billion it requires?

According to a Commission official, the number is “actually quite small”. According to him, member countries can choose not to give additional money, but that is also a choice. It would mean, among other things, that the reform of the EU’s immigration policy agreed last week with the effort of the member states would fall short.

Corrected text on June 20 at 7:20 p.m.: The Commission plans to ask the member states for 10 billion euros in additional funding to the budget for the new Step platform. The platform uses already existing financial instruments, but the EUR 10 billion in question is new money.