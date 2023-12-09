HS Analysis | If Venezuela were to invade Guyana, it would have to penetrate through Brazil

The states have not gone to war against each other in the Americas for almost 30 years, and even now territorial conquest does not seem to be Venezuela’s ultimate intention, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Tommi Hannula.

A helicopter disappearing into the jungle on the outskirts of tiny Guyana would not normally cross the threshold of international news. Information for Wednesday about the case however, hurry far.

The fall of the military helicopter forced the idea that it had been shot down, although nothing was known to indicate anything other than an accident

The sensitive situation is caused by the news bomb that Venezuela dropped on the world at the turn of the week.

In a referendum organized on Sunday, more than 95 percent allegedly gave their support to the fact that the territory belonging to the neighboring country Guyana will be joined as a new state to Venezuela.

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro declared that the state will issue licenses to search for oil and minerals in the disputed area.

It’s about is not from minor straightening of borderline clothes. The western side of the Essequibo River, which Venezuela claims belongs to it, comprises more than two-thirds of Guyana and is half the size of Finland. Still, only about a sixth of Guyana’s 800,000 inhabitants live there.

To clarify the David and Goliath setting: Almost 30 million people live in Venezuela, and its area is almost three times the size of Finland.

Venezuela has in active service 123,000 soldiers, Guyana has 3,400.

It doesn’t really matter that Maduro’s government probably distorted the result of the referendum and the voter turnout (well over half) to suit it. The main thing is that Venezuela is even louder demanding its eastern border to the Essequibo River.

The two of you war between states in America?

It would be the first of its kind in almost 30 years. According to the authorities, 60 Peruvian and 34 Ecuadorian soldiers died in the unsuccessful Cenepa war between Peru and Ecuador in January-February 1995.

A similar border war cannot be imagined between Venezuela and Guyana. First of all, their border region and the vast majority of the entire disputed area is such an impenetrable and unknown jungle that Venezuela’s only option for a land attack would be through Brazil.

Brazil announced at the beginning of the week that it had increased the number of its troops in this border region.

Brazil’s concern about the conflict is clearly genuine, and so are others. The United States announced that it will increase surveillance flights in Guyana’s airspace. The UN Security Council discussed the matter on Friday.

of Venezuela the armed forces announced that they intend to build the airstrip as a logistic center in the development of the connection area.

The idea that landing forces would establish a base in the disputed area also sounds quite utopian.

On the other hand: Venezuela is Russia’s closest ally in South America. Maduro must have watched closely how Vladimir Putin has taken over parts of Ukraine and declared them annexed to Russia accompanied by show referendums.

Guyana had already noted that Venezuela had massed its troops near the border – as Russia did months before its attack on Ukraine, and many still did not believe it until the h-moment.

In Sunday’s referendum, the intention to grant Venezuelan citizenship to the residents of the union area was also approved.

However, there is no mentionable Venezuelan or even Spanish-speaking minority in Guyana, to whose help Maduro, like Putin, can claim to be rushing.

The largest ethnic group in English- and Creole-speaking Guyana is the Indians, who are descended from 19th-century migrant workers. About 40 percent of the residents are of Indian origin, about 30 percent are of African origin, and about ten percent are indigenous. The remaining twenty percent are of mixed background.

The territorial claim is not Maduro’s invention, but an ancient one. The disputed area is presented as part of the country of Venezuela also on school maps.

The claim is basically based on the fact that the area used to belong to the Spanish Empire, from which Venezuela is descended. The position of the indigenous peoples of the area has hardly been asked.

It is less often remembered that at the end of the 19th century the dispute was between Britain and the United States.

Guyana belonged to the British Empire, which was at the height of its power at the time. The United States followed the so-called Monroe Doctrine, according to which the intervention of European powers in the affairs of American countries was interpreted as neo-colonial and even directed against the United States.

Today, Venezuela is known as an opponent of the United States, but the situation was created only after the socialists came to power Hugo Chávez at the helm in 1999.

One hundred years earlier, Venezuela asked the United States to be its representative in mediation against Britain. However, arbitration in Paris in 1899 resolved the dispute almost completely in favor of British Guiana: it received the present disputed area and all its gold mines.

Venezuela denounced the decision as judicial murder, but was left to lick its wounds and returned to the matter in real action only in the 1960s. It complained about the unfairness of the settlement to the UN, and Britain was inclined to agree to a new settlement in 1966 – just three months before Guyana became independent.

The dispute still bubbled under the surface until in 2015, the world’s largest oil company, the American Exxon Mobil, discovered large oil deposits off Guyana.

In 2018, the UN Secretary General transferred the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last April declared its own competence to rule on the matter. However, Venezuela does not recognize the decision-making authority of the ICJ.

Also this year, oil deposits have been found in Guyana, which are located on the seabed in front of the disputed area.

of Venezuela the new vigor in the matter is explained by deep envy. It has the world’s largest known oil reserves, but the populist and corruption-riddled leftist rule of Chávez and Maduro drove both the state economy and the oil industry into complete collapse in the last decade. The oil fields were abandoned and the equipment deteriorated beyond repair.

In the past, Venezuela produced a couple of million barrels of crude oil per day, today clearly less than a million. Guyana only started oil production in late 2019, but it is overtaking Venezuela. This year, Guyana is estimated to produce around 400,000 barrels of oil per day, and in 2027, the amount would be over one million barrels.

Thanks to the boom, Guyana’s economy grow the fastest of all countries in the world.

Venezuela’s plight has been deepened by the sanctions imposed by the United States in 2019 after Maduro clung to power in a show election.

Even in the territorial dispute I think it’s basically about ensuring personal dominance.

Maduro has promised free presidential elections in the second half of next year, and in return the United States has eased sanctions, especially on Venezuela’s oil exports.

Maduro fears that he will lose if the elections are really free. That’s why the opposition common candidatea values ​​and economic liberal María Corina Machado has been sentenced to suspension, the cancellation of which the United States has so far demanded in vain.

While the world was abuzz this week over Venezuela’s territorial claims, it was less noticed that the authorities arrested key members of the opposition.

The threat that appeals to national sentiment and the external image of the enemy are also apt to boost the leader’s popularity for the elections.

That is the goal of Maduro’s territorial claims, not starting a war, researchers and sources in Caracas told the Reuters news agency.

But there are other views. Even the ultimate purpose of military actions would not necessarily be territorial unification.

Policy researcher at the libertarian Cato Institute think tank, familiar with Latin America Daniel Raisbeck pointed outthat martial law would offer Maduro the opportunity to postpone the presidential election or cancel it altogether.

Middle East scholar Michael Rubin from the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank compared situation to the Persian Gulf War.

Few believed in advance that Iraq Saddam Hussein would actually attack the oil-rich little neighbor of Kuwait, which he claimed for historical reasons belonged to Iraq.

So just attacked.