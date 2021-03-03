HS analysis If the government had chosen the other path, the restaurants would have already closed

The opinion of the Constitutional Committee shows that the government could have added the possibility to close restaurants if necessary in the past, writes political journalist Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Restaurants may be closed for three weeks as proposed by the government, considers the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs published on Wednesday in the opinion. That is good news Sanna Marinin (sd) to a government that is now feverishly looking for ways to curb a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The government would like the law to come into force next Monday, March 8, but at the moment, entry into force appears to be delayed by at least one day. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs also points out that the timetable requested by the government is very tight.

On the other hand it is clear from the committee’s opinion that the restaurants could be closed now. It would be possible if the government had chosen the path of another piece of legislation:

“In the Committee’s view, there would be no constitutional impediment to regulating the temporary closure of catering establishments as a restriction on fundamental rights in the same way as has been done for certain other industries (Section 58g of the Communicable Diseases Act),” the opinion says.

In other words, the government and parliament could have added to the infectious disease law in the past the possibility for the authorities to close restaurants widely. The revised Infectious Diseases Act, which came into force last Monday, added the possibility of closing sports facilities, for example, but not restaurants.

Instead, the government is now using the same means to close restaurants as a year ago: it is proposing a temporary amendment to the Act on Accommodation and Catering Activities under Article 23 of the Constitution. The Government invokes the exceptional circumstances prevailing in Finland. According to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, this will succeed, but a similar conclusion could have been reached with normal legislation.

If the possibility of closing restaurants were already in the infectious disease law, restaurants would most likely be closed now. Now, however, the start of the closure will drag on next week due to parliamentary deliberations.

Why the government then did not introduce into the Communicable Diseases Act the possibility of temporary closure of restaurants?

Prime Minister Marin justified this at the press conference on Monday because, for example, there are already regulations in place to limit the opening hours of restaurants.

Marin said the government had also discussed whether large-scale restaurant closures would be too much of a decision for individual authorities. Government Counselor at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Ismo Tuominen said last week To Suomen Kuvalehtithat the government was horrified by the pressure exerted on the authorities by angry restaurateurs.

On the other hand, there would have been nothing to prevent decisions to close restaurants from being held in the hands of the government.

In the background discussions of the government, it has also been estimated for a long time that the closure of restaurants would not be possible without legislation on exceptional circumstances, because it is such a large-scale restriction of business freedom. However, the Constitutional Committee’s recent statement shows concern have been in vain.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs the government also criticized the fact that on Monday it found the exceptional circumstances together with the president of the republic in vain. Article 23 of the Constitution does not require the establishment of exceptional circumstances with the President. Exceptions are noted for the use of the Standby Act, and so far the government has not had the need to apply the Standby Act.

If the government had chosen the other path, Finland would not yet be officially in exceptional circumstances, but restaurants could already be closed.