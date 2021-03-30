HS analysis I chatted with a popular Chinese writer reporting on Wuhan, but then he stopped answering – This is how China treats artists

When thinking about the Chinese cultural center planned for Finland, it must be remembered that there is an officially approved culture in China, and then there is another one, writes HS journalist Katriina Pajari.

Last During the months I am Chinese writer viestitellyt Fang Fangin with.

A good year ago, he started writing diary entries about Wuhan on Weibo, or “China’s Twitter”. He recounted what it was like to live in a closed city in the spring of 2020.

Wuhan was caught for 76 days. The city limits with a population of twelve million were closed and the movement of people was severely restricted. The home was practically not allowed to leave.

The diary quickly became famous.

Fang Fang is an award-winning author who wrote about everyday things he saw and heard in Wuhan. Street police officers who sometimes cried when untreated people died in their hands. Hope and the street sweepers who stood at the intersections with their bones ready to clean up, even though there were no people.

He criticized the Chinese authorities for not doing enough and in time to prevent the virus from spreading. Fang Fang wrote that he would continue until “he has engraved the name of every culprit on the stigma of history”.

At first the Chinese also seemed to regard Fang Fang’s diary as a valuable chronicle of the first wave of the pandemic.

Thoughts changed as the labels began to garner international media attention. The giant publishing house HarperCollins then announced that it would publish the diary as an English-language book. The work was also published in Finnish at the beginning of the year When the city was closed – Wuhan’s fate.

China is a nationalist country. Many began accusing Fang Fang of fraudulent criticism of local authorities.

Last April, a Chinese afternoon newspaper Global Times interviewed a professor at a Chinese university who stated that whether or not it was Fang Fang’s intention, one day the West will use the diary as a percussion weapon to nullify China’s crown battle and demand compensation for the pandemic.

Fang Fang seemed to put the Khanty. When he spoke To the BBC a couple of months ago, he said he did not intend to remain silent, even though he was seen as an enemy of the authorities.

A few weeks ago, however, he sent me a message: “I’m so sorry. I can no longer write, the far left spread rumors and lies about me, the internet troll army blackmails me. I received a formal request not to talk to outsiders. I don’t want my situation to get any worse. ”

Since then, he has not responded.

Originally I started communicating to Fang Fang about the Finnish edition of his book, but in the end I would have had a completely different question for him. It would not have been related to the book, but to a bigger picture of the cultural situation in China.

Chinese culture has recently been a topic of discussion in Finland as well. Since Fang Fang is a Chinese cultural influencer, I would have liked to hear whether he thinks it is a good thing or a bad thing that A Chinese cultural center is planned for Finland. The center will host various cultural events such as concerts, exhibitions, language courses and cooking classes.

Intentions are well under way: at its fastest, the center could be open by the end of this year. The cultural center is managed by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and does what the Chinese Communist Party deems best.

This has been said in various words on many occasions, including by the President himself Xi Jinpingin at the mouth: In China, cultural and artistic creators must support patriotism and Chinese unity.

China’s rich and rewarding cultural history, as well as current artists, are finger puppets when the party determines what qualifies as culture. There is an officially accepted culture, and then there is another one – which includes, for example, Fang Fang’s honest book.

In China has further curtailed the freedom of artists in recent years. Sure, one may ask what “freedom” meant before, but in any case, it is clear that the situation has deteriorated.

At the beginning of March, new official moral rules for performers came into force. If the rules of the Performing Arts Association under the Chinese Ministry of Culture are not followed, the practice will be blocked. Artists must be exemplary in their morals, love their homeland, and support the line of the party.

A couple of years ago, China banned hip-hop and ordered men not to wear earrings on television. The majority of Western internet culture is censored. Western leavening is a huge threat to the unity of the country in the eyes of the Chinese leadership.

That’s why scenes are cut off from international films, even a few award-winning books get into the Chinese market, and the daily lives of Chinese artists who are critical of society are made as hell.

In China, books were burned as early as 2000 years ago, and during Mao, art was notoriously political. Now, new propaganda is whipping Artists and Thinkers back into the party’s postlines and trying to silence those for whom the still life doesn’t fit.

All this must be understood in Finland as well.

Fang Fang’s honest pandemic diary is an example of bloody Chinese culture. It is hardly ever officially presented, although it is a contemporary testimony to a historical period when Wuhan and Finns had exactly the same concerns.

If the Chinese Cultural Center comes to Helsinki, visit. But also read Fang Fang’s book.