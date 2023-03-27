HS Analysis | Hungary was in a hurry, but it is keeping its promise to Finland

Hungary was in a hurry to ratify Finland’s membership after Turkey announced its intentions. You can bet the same will happen with Sweden if Turkey gives the green light, writes HS’s NATO correspondent Elina Kervinen.

Finland and Hungary, which had delayed Sweden’s NATO membership, finally got a rush when Turkey announced newly ratifying Finland’s membership in the very near future.

Hungarian decision-makers have been saying throughout the beginning of the year that Hungary is not going to be the last to deal with it.

It is now expected – unless there are any surprises – to say yes to Finland’s membership on Monday evening.

It would seem that Hungary is keeping one of its promises in the NATO process, although many other promises have been watered down since the vote was always postponed.

For Finland, the advancement of membership is now naturally a relief.

Even when Turkey ratified Finland’s membership, as expected this week, Finland may be a full member of the alliance in the very near future.

The essential concern is the fate of Sweden after that.

In addition to Turkey, Hungary has now decided to leave Sweden waiting for ratification, which raises concerns.

What does the delay mean?

SURVIVE there are currently indications that Turkey and Hungary are moving forward in agreement on the NATO issue.

When Turkey decided to ratify only Finland’s membership, it also gave Hungary a kind of freedom to part ways with membership and still keep Sweden as a token in its pocket.

For Hungary, holding Sweden as a hostage can be acceptable, for example, because Sweden is currently holding the presidency of the EU.

Hungary has been dissatisfied, among other things, with how Swedish and Finnish politicians have been at the forefront of demanding the freezing of Hungary’s EU funding, unless the country makes the necessary reforms.

Hungarian Executive director of the Political Capital think tank Péter Krekó assessed to HS on Monday that there are hopes in Hungary that Sweden could influence the receipt of EU funding through some kind of blackmail.

The EU presidency is mainly a symbolic act, but the president can still influence, for example, setting the agenda in the EU, Krekó reminds.

“I don’t think so [Unkarin toiminta] to change Sweden’s behavior, as Orbán hopes, but in my opinion there are clear wishes in that direction.”

The member states decided in December, that 6.3 billion euros will be cut from Hungary’s cohesion funds in the budget period up to 2027. Hungary will also not be granted the 5.8 billion euro stimulus money decided in the summer of 2020, unless Hungary implements a total of 27 reforms. They are related to anti-corruption work and the independence of the judiciary.

Krekó believes that Hungarians wish that Finland would also be more friendly in decisions related to Hungary, now that Hungary has ratified its membership.

Hungary however, during the process, has not presented direct conditions for accepting memberships, at least not in public.

The rule of law theme has only recently begun to appear in the speeches of Hungarian politicians, unlike even earlier during the NATO road.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reviewed on Friday, for example in an interview with news agency AP how Finnish and Swedish politicians have questioned the democratic nature of the Hungarian system.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson said at the same time After meeting the Prime Minister of Hungary in connection with the EU summit Viktor Orbánthat he did not receive any relevant explanation for the delay from him.

What what does the delay mean for Sweden?

Szijjártó characterized AP, that it is difficult to say when Sweden will vote.

However, one can bet that Hungary would not delay Sweden’s membership any longer if Turkey decided to ratify. Hungary’s weight in NATO is less, and it would hardly consider it reasonable to alienate its allies if Turkey were to move in the matter.

Turkey’s schedule, on the other hand, depends on the result of the country’s May elections as well as on larger international political movements.

From the outside, it is difficult to say how much more the NATO allies could have pressured or bribed Turkey and Hungary so that there would not have been a delay in the first place.

It is still comparatively clear that Turkey’s concerns in particular have been long-suffering, because Turkey is very important to NATO as a member country. This is due, among other things, to its strategic location and strong armed forces.

The meaning of Hungary is not equivalent. However, in Turkey’s wake, Hungary can use the situation not only to promote its EU aspirations, but also possibly to please Russia.

Even after the outbreak of the war, Hungary has had a comparatively friendly attitude towards Russia and, for example, wanted to maintain its energy flow from Russia.

in Finland has been asked after the NATO road has stretched, to what extent the delay in the process already calls NATO’s open door policy into question.

And how embarrassing the delay is for NATO: Finland and Sweden are clearly countries that meet NATO’s membership criteria, whose membership Turkey and Hungary have taken advantage of.

In the case of Finland, NATO’s doors can still be kept open if membership is realized in the very near future, as expected. The process would ultimately be short compared to previous expansions of the alliance.

At the same time, it is clear that Sweden being stuck for a longer period of time would not create a good image of NATO’s decision-making. Not especially if the deadlock continued after the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Concretely, the situation would make it difficult for NATO to make future defense plans for the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe. In addition, it would create a different image of NATO in terms of expansion at a time when Europe is at war.

in Sweden foreign minister Tobias Billström comment In connection with Sweden’s NATO vote last week, he still considers it “self-evident” that Sweden will be a member of NATO by the time of the Vilnius meeting.

At least in Finland, this is certainly hoped for, and politicians are trying to promote Sweden’s early membership.

Still, not many would dare to promise quite as much as Billström. During the NATO process, few things have been self-evident.