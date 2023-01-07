HS Analysis | HS reviews the strengths and weaknesses: the parties go to the parliamentary elections from these settings

The debt debate favors the coalition, the rise in the cost of living favors basic Finns. Marin’s popularity supports Sdp. In his analysis, HS’s political reporter Teemu Muhonen goes through the starting positions of the six largest parties for the election spring.

Election of the parliament will be held at the beginning of April. The outcome of the election will determine in part what kind of politics will be made in Finland for the next four years.

HS reviews the starting positions of the six largest parties for the elections, i.e. their strengths, weaknesses and preferred election themes.

The parties are in the most popular order in which they were in the most recent HS in the party support survey in December.

In Yle’s most recent measurement, the order changed slightly. Basic Finns became the second most popular party over Sdp.

The chairman of the coalition, Petteri Orpo.

Coalition

Strength: In the opposition, the coalition has turned its support to a noticeable increase and refined its political lines. The party has a clear alternative to the government’s economic policy: cuts to social security and business subsidies, and a reduction in income taxation.

The coalition’s typical message of putting the public finances in order is in the tailwind after the strong indebtedness of the past few years.

The top of the coalition is wide. Chairman Petter’s Orpon behind also the vice presidents Elina Valtonen and Antti Häkkänen are prominent politicians.

Weakness: Orpo’s small fumblings in public appearances have occasionally raised concerns among members of the coalition. The difficulty factor increases if the winter becomes difficult for households and Orpo has to defend the coalition’s cut motions against left-wing parties.

Favorite election theme: Economic policy and foreign and security policy. Support for the coalition, which has long supported Finland’s NATO membership, accelerated when Russia attacked Ukraine.

Sdp chairman Sanna Marin.

Sdp

Strength: Sdp chairman, prime minister Sanna Marini exceptional popularity has supported the party in government responsibility. Marin is also known as a reliable performer in election exams.

Under Marin’s leadership, the Sdp has managed to remain in the public eye to some extent at a distance from the squabbles of the other government parties. Sdp will probably emphasize that the government led Finland through the corona pandemic and the NATO process.

Weakness: If economic policy dominates the election debates, the Sdp may have problems.

The Prime Minister’s Party has largely based its government policy on increasing public spending, and it is not at all excited about cutting public spending. However, the atmosphere is the same as it was during the 2015 election: voters are worried about debt, so all parties must try to present a credible alternative to curb it.

Sdp can repeat circular remedies such as “growth and employment”, but Marin would rather talk about completely different themes than balancing the public finances.

Favorite election theme: Topics close to the Sdp are, for example, social and health care and education. However, talking about social and health care is only desirable this time if the welfare areas starting at the turn of the year start successfully.

Riikka Purra, chairman of Basic Finns.

Basic Finns

Strength: Basic Finns still stands out from other parties with its alternative.

The party would cut immigration and development aid with a swift hand, which others would not do. Basic Finns also have a negative attitude towards joint EU projects, such as the highlighted recovery package, where Finland is a net payer.

Basic Finns have often risen in opinion polls in the last months before the elections. In 2019, the party’s support skyrocketed a few months before the elections. The rape cases in Oulu, which were talked about a lot in the public, could have influenced that.

This time, the party’s rise in support surveys has already started before the election spring.

Weakness: Even the basic Finns are not at their strongest if the election debates are dominated by balancing the public finances. Development aid and immigration cannot be cut indefinitely, and the party has quite a few other views.

The success of basic Finns can therefore be quite dependent on which topic happens to dominate the public during the elections.

Chairman Riikka Purra does well in the exams, but he does not have the same personal popularity behind him as the previous chairman With Jussi Halla-aho.

Favorite election theme: For basic Finns, the jackpot would be if a new arrangement similar to the recovery package was prepared in the EU during the elections. The rise in prices can also help basic Finns to criticize the current government and take votes from, for example, the center.

Annika Saarikko, chairman of the centre.

Center

Strength: The center, which is suffering from a lack of support, has often had its party machinery geared up for intense election work.

The party can try to emphasize that it has achieved many of its goals in the government, which is true. Chairman Annika Saarikko is a confident performer even in difficult situations.

Weakness: In politics, it is difficult to reverse the downward spiral.

The center believes that it has been associated with an incorrect image as a supporter of red-green politics. It is difficult for the Minister of Finance Saarikon to explain why he talks about strict financial management, but the government has constantly received towels from economists about the use of money derived from algae.

The rise in the cost of living, for example, in sparsely populated areas is poison for the city center. The government can ease the situation to a limited extent at most, but the voters can still punish it.

Favorite election theme: From the center’s point of view, it would be important that the election debate does not focus heavily on the problems caused by rising prices.

Maria Ohisalo, chairman of the Greens.

Green

Strength: The support problems of the Greens have not appeared in public as the same kind of pain as in the centre.

In the twists at the end of the year, for example, about the restoration of nature and the nature conservation law, the greens were able to profile themselves as defenders of a pro-environmental line. During the 2019 elections, the problem for the Greens was that all other parties were talking about the environment and the climate.

Now the greens emphasize that actions are decisive.

Weakness: The Greens have been left in the dark in the government. The government has not pursued such an ambitious climate and environmental policy as the Greens would have liked.

Chairman On Maria Ohisalo have had difficulties getting their messages heard in public. Ohisalo can remain in debates Sanna Marini and the Left Alliance Li Andersson’s into the shade.

Many greens have hoped for a more cautious approach. This is how the Greens succeeded as an opposition party in recent years Ville Niinistön led to rise for a moment among the greats.

Favorite election theme: Climate and environment.

Li Andersson, chairman of the Left Alliance.

Left Alliance

Strength: Like the basic Finns, the Left Party has a clear line of its own, which the chairman Lee Andersson able to defend consistently.

The Left Alliance is particularly pushing for stricter taxation of the wealthy. The party also opposes cuts to social security. Sdp has similar views, but Vasemsistoliitto emphasizes them more strongly.

Weakness: Although the line of the Left Alliance is clear, it has not increased the party’s support. It is simply difficult for the party to get new voters behind it. Marin’s popularity may make that increasingly difficult.

Favorite election theme: If the rise in prices continues, the Left Alliance will criticize the cut demands of social security even more harshly than usual.

