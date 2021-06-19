HS analysis HS readers testify: Kreetta Onkelin Ilonen’s house is already a classic in depicting a ruined woman

“It blends nicely with a child’s concern, love and disappointment for an alcoholic mother,” writes a survey of respondents announced a week ago.

The first answer I have already seen my e-mail immediately on Sunday morning at 5.22.

“Crete Angel Ilonen house tells of an alcoholic mother. It has also been made into a great TV movie, ”he writes Riitta Fränti.

In the newspaper of the same morning (HS 13.6.) I have asked readers of Hesar: tell me, which domestic novels tell about marginalized women?

He therefore asked that such a – and in the real life of finding one – a personal novel I have come from something (2020) written by a theater director Liisa Isotalo has approached me with the question of whether a woman who goes into liquor, decays and abandons her child is taboo in Finland. He knew little about other works on the subject.

And very skinny, I suddenly got nothing in my mind either.

Fortunately, Hesar has civilized readers. Plenty of morning naps too.

By eight in the morning by the time ten more messages had arrived in the email, as I noticed later on Sunday. Most of them mention Onkel ‘s debut novel from 1996.

Damnation. When I wrote the answer to Isotalo a week ago, I knew I was forgetting something essential that I know well: Angel Ilonen house, of course!

Similarly, the memory snippet, for example Samuli Laihon Glass wall (2020), although recently it itself in the review with a bragging title “The musician boy’s dreams come true at the same time as his mother died of liquor.”

In total, the clustering yielded 140 responses, and Ilonen house mentioned on average every second. For example Matti Koistinen I said, “It blends nicely with the child’s concern, love, and disappointment for the alcoholic mother.”

Emilia Aro for his part, he writes: “Alcoholic mother Auri always applies again and again to the local bar and makes big personal sacrifices to get the liquor. I am particularly reminded of the mass rape that Ari experienced and told from the child’s point of view. ”

Reader feedback it can be concluded that Ilonen house is already a classic of a vulnerable relationship.

Also Angel’s recent novel This is what happens to us (2020) emerges in readers ’responses. It “happens in better circles, and doesn’t end up all the way down the street,” as Eija Kaurila defines, “but it is precisely about exclusion, alcohol and the downward spiral.”

The protagonist of the novel is Anna Heiskarin according to an all-tolerant little lady who sacrifices herself in front of her teenage children, her successful husband:

“Then the woman is pushed out of the backstage. The so-called real exclusion, even though it has been true for women mentally in the past. ”

I will explain my own I missed my oblivion by searching my reading history for a woman who leaves her home and her children, as happens in Isotalo’s work. Ilosen talon the young police widow leaves the daughters to their own devices, but does not leave beyond the close pack.

Should have been remembered as well Jari Tervon Layla (2011). For example Seppo Noro and Emmi Soini recall that another key figure in the work, Helena, has lost custody of her child because of alcoholism and is earning a living as a prostitute.

“After the end of the collapse, he even considers murder,” Soini writes. “However, the description is compassionate!”

When it appears Layla raised the debate about the rights and skills with which a white middle-aged man describes a young Kurdish woman, that is, of so-called cultural ownership. Helena’s character was left out.

With a clear distinction for others, the second most mentioned is a work I have never read. There seems to be a reason, because I did Eva Illoisen novel In the afternoon there was unrest (1980) are characterized by:

“The protagonist has left the principal’s wife in a small locality in the middle of her studies. Life is small and boring, a man is sad and obese, work is anesthetic work of a library assistant ”, Ilona Kurkimäki-Mykkänen describes.

“But when you take a small nap, the colors brighten,” he continues. “The book ends in the complete decay of the protagonist, the daily drinking behind closed window curtains.”

Thus, under the bridge, the novel is not inhabited “but, on the contrary, in a strictly middle-class community, which, in my opinion, added to the novel’s distress”. Annamari Niskanen characterizes. “Nothing matters without alcohol, everything before the usual gradually slips away and all that remains is chaos and darkness.”

Retired from substance abuse work remaining Maija Riitta Auvinen read Illoinen’s work decades ago. This is how he recalls the soil on which In the afternoon there was unrest appeared:

“As a young bright-headed social worker, I devoured everything that was written about drugs and substance abuse. Only young male drug users were rehabilitated in A-home. Very little was written and talked about about women and their substance abuse problems under ‘real names’. ”

“Loose law had a big impact on attitudes towards women’s substance use. Intoxicated women were, in their lives, as if at the mercy of men, subjugated bad women, whose problem field was more in lifestyles than in substance abuse. Investments were made more on the basis of looseness than drug use! ”

The Loose Act was in force until 1986. For example, a loose person meant beggars, homeless people and prostitutes. By law, a person who was excluded from society could be placed under loose supervision.

Katja Kallion in the novel Night wearer (2017) Women deemed unworthy are isolated from the Seili Island Mental Hospital, as actually happened until 1962. Annina Louhivuori writes about Kallio’s novel:

“Alcohol is not the main thing in Amanda Aaltonen’s fate, but Amanda is loose, unconventional in all respects and, by the standards of the time, also marginalized. And he is cleaned up on the island aside from disturbing others. ”

Third most mentions are given to Swedish-Finnish Susanna Alakoski Sikalat (Svinalängorna, 2006), whose Finnish immigrants are the bottom line of society.

Kerttu Rajaniemen and half a dozen others came to mind Mari Mörön Kind night gifts (1998), in which “the mother of a six-year-old protagonist is marginalized, and the other characters in the book are also on the fringes of society”.

Mention will also be made, among other things Taija Tuominen Tiger shark, Anja Kaurasen Sonja O. visited here, Reko Lundánin Without much sorrow and Päivi Alasalmen Saana.

Kimmo Lapintie for his part, he writes: “The first thing that came to mind Hanna Marjut Marttilan production that deals specifically with marginalized women, including men. “

“In the work He said he had been deceived the protagonist with a mental health problem is fired, he thinks the refunded advance rent is extra money and wastes it, eventually ending in suicide, ”Lapintie continues. “In a youth novel Fire book while the boy cares for his alcoholic parents. ”

Also Marttila Talented Anu Lovack (2005) receives references from readers.

Just the latest From fiction, readers highlight, for example, the following novels:

Tommi Kinnunen: Did not say he regretted, Anna-Riikka Kuisma: Block of flats, Silja Liukkonen: Vippi people, Anu Patrakka: Square of Shame, Antti Ritvanen: How do you remember me Eeva Rohas: Rage, Anne Vuori-Kemilä: Black ice.

Oodi Library’s excellent computer scientists complete the list of novels about drunken women Sirpa Kähkönen With a locked source mixed Siina Tiuraniemen works Flowers for Birgita and The Arctic Ocean. There will certainly be more to be found with the equipment and qualified computer searches of the Maanmainio library department, Oodi promises.

Hesar’s readers have remembered, among other things, the unveiled opening of their own crises from the latest literature. Mercedes Bentso – not a dog but not a man (2019) and Eira Molbergin Wool pants shame (2019).

Instead From Kaisa Piirainen The message I received takes you back decades:

“Without looking, I came to mind the listening I heard as a child, which made a shocking impression on me at the time. In the audition, the homeless woman feeds herself by counting empty bottles and sipping their last drops until she gets a visitor. It’s about Walentin Chorellin of the work Bottle bottom (Tomflaskan, 1949). The audition was in Yle Arena a few years ago, but it doesn’t seem to be anymore. ”

A dozen respondents refers to its own production, mostly in-house or through small publishers; on solid grounds.

“In my own novels, women get drunk a lot, especially in the debut novel Pandora, ”He writes Gerry Birgit Ilvesheim. “It was published in 1996 under my former name Ritva Ruotsalainen.”

“The lifestyle of the central figure aroused a great deal of resentment, and since then the docking of female characters has been treated as moralizingly as alcoholism in the real world,” Ilvesheimo continues. “Perhaps this is the reason why women’s decay stories can be applied for.”

Heli Slungan and Jaana Seppänen from writing From Lolita, Lapland (2016) “there are a couple of opportunistic prostitute rape flowers going to liquor, drugs, and men,” as they themselves define.

Riitta Latvala Girls (2001), on the other hand, tells what it was like to grow up in an alcohol-marinated suburb of East Helsinki in the 1970s and 1980s.

“In my story, the focus is on survival, not exclusion,” Latvala writes. “And now it reminds me that it was precisely because of that that Otava was able to publish the book.”

Beautiful thank you to all participants in the survey. It is a pleasure to make a magazine for you and with you.

We thus came to testify together that an alcoholic woman is not a silent subject in our literature.

However, there is enough site. A woman who completely abandons her children and home is still a completely unwritten magazine, unlike the odyssey of family fathers fleeing their anxieties.

So-called fiction does not necessarily include anything beautiful. Not only that, even a ragged person is valuable.