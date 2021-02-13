HS analysis How would it feel to see Mari and Halla-aho fleeing the crowd instigated by the president? That is exactly what happened in the United States, but that does not turn the heads of many voters either

An overwhelming majority of Americans will elect their own party candidate, even if this threatens democracy.

The United States president Donald Trump is on the verdict. He is accused of inciting his supporters in a revolt aimed at overturning the democratic election result.

The Senate may vote on the verdict as early as the weekend. The material seen in the civil trial this week has been a stop. It will come even closer if you change the Capitol Hill to the Finnish Parliament.

I imagine the stairs of the Parliament House, the breaking line of riot police and the crowd rushing in. What would it feel like to see a surveillance camera image of how Sanna Marin, Matti Vanhanen and Jussi Halla-aho fled a last-minute violent mob? The evening news would be muted as the vandals rode the paternoster lifts, climbed the gallery and waved the president’s gavel.

At the end of it all, the president, who aroused the enthusiasm of the crowd, would say he loved the occupiers and told them to remember the day forever.

How to proceed from that?

Protesters who infiltrated the Senate Chamber adjourned the Senate-House of Representatives joint session on January 6.­

Trumpin the connection between lies and Epiphany events is difficult to deny. Many conquerors have said directly that they have taken their instructions from the president. Without the lies of the “stolen election,” the entire demonstration would not have taken place.

In civil proceedings, the defense argues that the process has been hasty. The charge was brought only a week after the events. The defense is of the opinion that the former president should not even be brought before the Supreme Court under the Constitution and that freedom of speech protects Trump’s speeches.

But Trump’s defense, many Republican politicians, and conservative commentators also argue that Trump had nothing to do with conquest of Congress.

Why? Because it is not a matter of a fair trial but of politics. An overwhelming majority of Americans condemn the events of the Epiphany, but a significant portion of Republican voters still like Trump.

That is why Democrats try to unite Trump and the occupiers, while the majority of Republicans again separate.

Eric Swalwell, a Democratic congressman who is a civil prosecutor, gave an opening speech in the Senate Chamber on Feb. 10.­

Parties are always in slow motion like continental plates. Trump’s presidency was the result of decades of change in which Republicans have increasingly become a party of the white, low-educated population.

Did the Epiphany experience an earthquake that moved continental plates more than usual?

The Republican Party is torn in two. The majority is still proudly waving the Trump flag. Those who have turned against the former president have been punished by local parties in the party and subjected to voter outrage.

Republican Congressman Liz Cheney of Wyoming voted for Trump’s indictment. After that, the local branch of his own party turned against him.­

In polls, about three out of four Republican supporters say it is important for the party to remain loyal to Trump. Politicians read these figures carefully.

On Tuesday, the CBS channel in an opinion poll only 21 percent of Republicans thought Trump incited the crowd to Epiphany violence. They were also asked if they would be willing to abandon their party if Trump formed a new one. Thirty percent of respondents said they would definitely change parties and 37 percent said they would consider doing so.

Only 30 percent are primarily loyal to the party.

Likely Trump plans to continue to influence within Republicans. That is a problem for the party. Under Trump, they lost both the presidency and the majority in the House of Representatives and Senate.

In the United States, however, the power of the party elite to influence the direction of the party is limited because candidates are elected by referendum in primary elections.

“The party doesn’t have the power to decide who to run for,” says the political scientist Matthew Graham George from Washington University.

He recalls that in the primary election, the most radical supporters of the party vote the most. Many Republicans sitting in Congress would probably want to resign from Trump but are not afraid of a pre-election challenge. Trump himself regularly threatens his party colleagues by being able to give his support to their challengers.

“The system encourages a focus on the next election and not on the future of the party or nation,” Graham says.

Congressional the most influential Republican, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell took everything from Trump for four years to push through the party’s agenda, including tax cuts and judge appointments. He has not spoken to Trump since December.

In January, McConnell backed the prosecution. His longtime assistant, Conservative commentator Scott Jennings, said The Washington Post on Friday –in leafthat McConnell has been horrified by political violence and how conspiracy theories have gained a foothold.

“This is not the party he wants to leave to the next generation,” Jennings said.

The American media has speculated whether McConnell could vote in favor of Trump’s verdict. However, it is considered unlikely.

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on his way to Senate official criminal prosecution on Thursday.­

For, which direction Republicans go can have a huge impact on the future of the United States. If authoritarian forces are further strengthened in the party, the threat to democracy will not be over.

Voters cannot be trusted here, says Matthew Graham and professor of political research at Yale University Milan Svolokin praised research, in which they explored the connection between party loyalty and the defense of democracy.

The researchers did not expect the research design to become a reality less than a year after the publication of the article.

“We put our words very carefully and justified why such a situation could arise in the United States as well,” Graham says.

“In retrospect, we certainly look naive.”

Researchers knew that in surveys, people do say they are on the side of democracy. But how many are willing to vote for another party if their own candidate does not respect democratic principles?

The study showed that very few.

In the case study examined, only about 3.5 percent of voters jumped across the party line when a candidate from their own party expressed anti-democratic opinions. An example was real life from 2017, when a Republican from Montana aspired to Congress Greg Gianforte visited a reporter on the eve of election night.

Researchers are also looking for an answer with imaginary candidates. They found that a candidate may lose up to about 12 percent of his vote by behaving undemocratically. There was no difference between the parties here.

In most U.S. constituencies, the difference in support between parties is greater than 3.5 percent. It can also be greater than 12 percent. Politicians can therefore defy democratic norms without having to fear an election defeat.

Republican new, radical congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the House of Representatives from a constituency where she received nearly 50 percent more votes than the Democratic counterpart.­

Graham emphasizes that the result is primarily explained by the US bipartisan system. Americans value democracy, but they also have other values.

“If you care about democracy, you can’t just switch to another Conservative party but have to choose a left-wing party,” he says.

“Once a party choice is made, it’s easy to justify it in your own mind.”

In October, I interviewed Republicans in the conservative state of Arizona who voted Democrat for president Joe Bidenia. Of these, Trump was a threat to democracy, and therefore they were willing to abandon their party.

“The Republican Party no longer exists. Trumpism has replaced conservatism, ”said the former local Republican politician Roberta Voss.

People like Voss are part of the minority that puts securing democracy ahead of party loyalty. According to a study by Graham and Svolok, they usually belong to the political center, which is common sense. It is easier to cross the party line if the ideological leap is smaller.

Joe Biden seems to understand this. He does not incite ideological differences.

Right now, Biden’s number one goal is to get through a huge economic stimulus package that has a lot of support among the people. He has made virtually no comment on the civil trial.

“He can’t win anything by getting involved in this,” Graham says.

For him, Biden still seems to believe that there are still voters among the Americans who can be made to change party.

“Social science research supports this notion.”

However, defending democracy alone is not enough for many to be a reason to change camp. More is needed for that. A former Republican I interviewed in Arizona Robin Shaw Biden also argued that Biden defended free trade more than Trump.

How democracy will be saved? According to Graham, comparative policy research is fairly unanimous.

“It requires the support of the elites.”

The rhetoric and statements of political leaders move public opinion, Graham says. Therefore, he is disappointed with the outputs of most Republicans after the events of the Epiphany.

“Cowardice is a real problem. Voters tend to follow their leaders, but leaders do not always recognize their persuasive power and try to lead. ”

Nothing is set in stone at the moment. Republicans do not have a single leader, but everyone has to more or less guess in which direction the party comrades are going and how long Trump’s power will last.

On Friday, Politico magazine published an extensive portrait From Trump’s former UN ambassador About Nikki Haley, who is still believed to be running for president.

In an interview, Haley made a nest difference to Trump and said he betrayed Republicans.

“He followed the wrong path, and we shouldn’t have listened and followed him. We can never let the same thing happen again, ”Haley said.

The party could prevent it by voting in the Senate in favor of Trump’s verdict. Then Trump would not be able to run again.

So it will not vote.