HS Analysis | How to write a “general line” into the law? The government's salary model project is not simple

The working group that started last week is faced with a tricky question, says Robert Sundman, HS's political editor.

The government working life reforms are progressing despite extensive strikes. The ministers have no desire to back down in the face of countermeasures from the trade union movement, as the political support provided by their own parties is strong for now.

The government's proposal regarding the reforms to the industrial peace or strike legislation is expected to be submitted to the parliament in the last week of February. On the other hand, the bill on increasing local bargaining is scheduled to go to the opinion round later this month.