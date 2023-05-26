HS Analysis | How is Kaurismäki in Cannes? The film is a critics’ favorite, but many things speak against the award

Cannes

Awards will be distributed at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. Will win Aki Kaurismäki The Golden Palm, the main prize of the festival?

It is possible. I don’t consider that likely.

Some smaller prize Dead leaves can get With 21 films in the main series and usually seven awards, every third film is awarded in some way.

Kaurismäki many things speak for it. The director has his own vision, his own style. It is a rare combination of humor and a social issue.

Especially good In dead leaves is a dialogue, rhythmic and insightful like the best stand-up. The Cannes audience sometimes laughed so hard during the scenes that the joke was nailing it Punch line didn’t even hear.

Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen are the main actors of Koolleiten lehti.

Multi the matter also speaks against the award. Dead leaves starts smoothly. Secondly, the Kaurismäki world is pretty much the same as before.

And is it enough for a topical work that the story includes news from Ukraine on the radio? And does it matter that some of the film’s musical sections feel stretched?

“ The lesson seems to have already become clear for Käärijä.

Kaurismäki has been in Cannes this week “Critics’ Favorite”. However, it’s not just a good thing.

Kaurismäki’s films have been critics’ favorites before, also at Cannes, but they still haven’t won a big prize.

Why so?

The light, comedic style appeals to viewers and critics, but rarely to judges. The lesson seems to have already become clear for Käärijä. Comedy rarely succeeds when great art is rewarded.

of Cannes the awards are decided by a nine-member professional jury. The jury discusses, they negotiate. Anything can happen, really.

Will Best Picture win? In the opinion of the majority of the jury, maybe yes, in the opinion of others, probably not.

Finland has sat on the Cannes jury Peter von Bagh in 2004. Later, back home in Finland, the film connoisseur explained how the Cannes jury easily bubbles up. Sometimes the prize goes to the most suitable, sometimes is pounded.

Ruben Östlund is the director of the Cannes jury.

On the rails special power rests with the chairman. When Kaurismäki won the so-called second prize at Cannes 2002, the jury was headed by a filmmaker David Lyncha friend of Kaurismäki style.

A good sign for Finns is that the jury is now headed by a Swedish director Ruben Östlund. Östlund has also told to like About Kaurismäki humor. It is not surprising: the social satire of Östlund’s and Kaurismäki’s films is related to each other. There are no other films from the Nordic countries in the competition this year.

Details for those who like speculation: Östlund and Lynch have Finnish family roots. And after all, Finland has another friend in the jury: a Zambian-British director Rungano Nyoni was part of the Finnish Film Foundation’s short film program in 2014.

Members of the Cannes jury on their way to the film screening: Atiq Rahimi (left), Julia Ducournau, Ruben Östlund, Damian Szifron and Brie Larson.

Who then can win?

There are two top horses on the critics’ lists Dead leaves alongside.

The critics, especially from France, have warmed to the Frenchman By Justine Triet for the marriage drama he directed and wrote. The film is about a family of two writers, where the less successful one dies after falling from the window of an alpine hut. Hence the name of the film, Anatomy of a Fallthe anatomy of a fall in Finnish.

Soon, however, the more successful of the writers is accused of murder. The couple’s school-aged son becomes a witness in court.

Justine Triet has directed the winning film Anatomie d'une chute (Anatomy of a Fall).

The film’s strength is undeniable: the criminal investigation and the events in the courtroom are for Triet and the co-writer To Arthur Harar just a tool to describe the relationship between artists, where work confuses love, and where success and diligence falls on one, while the other is weighed down by guilt and inadequacy. The accused writer is played strongly Sandra Hüllerwhich is known to us My father Toni Erdmann from the movie.

Actual however, the winning favorite is The Zone of Interest. The film about the life of the family of the head of the extermination camp Auschwitz is a very good, very chilling, even very boring viewing experience.

Briton by Jonathan Glazer the film he directed and wrote also fulfills the “conditions” expected of an award-winning film: a serious subject, an original vision and a strong social message.

Compiler, author of the novel that was the basis of the film Martin Amis died last week.

Read more: The chilling film about the queen of Auschwitz is one of the year’s best novelties

The Zone of Interest could also be a film for the mind of Ruben Östlund, who leads the jury. The film is uncompromising in a way that Östlund’s own films are as well.

Directed by Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest tells about everyday life in Auschwitz.

How about could you Alma Pöystin and Jussi Vatanen recognize?

They are acting In dead leaves leading roles.

Sure, but I wouldn’t put money on it. Kaurismäki’s always more reduced way of using Actors does not particularly highlight the skills of the profession.

In the end, Kaurismäki’s films only have one star, behind the camera.

Kaurismäki already has the second prize at Cannes and the recognition of the best director from the prestigious Berlin Film Festival. There is also an Oscar nomination. There is also an audience base, significantly in Germany and especially in France.

Kaurismäki’s place in international cinema as an auteur can only change significantly if he wins a major award such as the Golden Palm. Another equivalent would be Oscar.

The Golden Palm would bring visibility, status, a new audience, increase box office revenue. It would also pave the way for an Oscar nomination.

Somewhere in a way, Kaurismäki and his team have already gotten what they wanted from Cannes. Despite the awards and gala costumes, the festival is characteristically a marketplace, where performance rights are sold at stalls.

Dead leaves the screening rights were sold in Cannes to North America and Latin America, among others. The buyer was the distribution company Mubi, which said it had won a “fierce” tender. The value of the contract has not been disclosed. Mubi is a streaming service that is poorly known in Finland. Its specialty is more artistic film.

According to the release, Mubi plans to bring the film to theaters, also in the large market area of ​​the United States.

Golden the palm would be an even bigger deal for Kaurismäki’s work group, many of whom are of the younger generation and have not tasted success like Kaurismäki. Helsinki producers Misha Jaari and Mark Lwoff would rise to a new level when thinking about new international projects.

Perhaps the biggest thing would be the award for Finnish cultural life. The timing would be perfect.

Säätytalo is currently preparing for future state budgets, and one of the savings targets is supporting culture, and at the same time, of course, also supporting domestic cinema.