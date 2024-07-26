HS Analysis | How did Finland become a country that Thailand is afraid to let its citizens into because of exploitation?

HS analysis|Thai berry pickers have come to Finland in the hope that they will receive fair compensation for their work, but many of them have had a bad time, writes HS reporter Paavo Teittinen.

Finn the natural berry industry is in the worst crisis in its history.

About a thousand Thai wild berry pickers have received a worker’s residence permit from Finland for this summer, but the Thai authorities won’t let them leave. On Saturday, HS reportedthat 43 pickers were stopped at the airport in Thailand when they tried to get to Finland.