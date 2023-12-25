HS Analysis | Horror fascinates today's children – should we be worried about it?

In the Hallonbacken series, a poor and sick girl threatens to become a victim of the head doctor's ambition. In recent years, horror has interested people of all ages, writes HS culture editor Arla Kanerva.

“My name is Stina. I'm 11 and a half years old and I'm going to die soon.”

This is how a new children's series begins Hallonbacken, where the child's impending death isn't the only creepy thing. Stina (in role Salma Sarkola) is a child of a poor family who suffers from tuberculosis in 1920s Helsinki. Unexpectedly, she gets a place at a fancy sanatorium on a faraway island, and everything seems perfect.

However, it soon becomes clear that evil is lurking behind the scenes. Chief physician Hagman (Carl-Kristian Rundman) earns a place in the history books of medicine by questionable means, and the lives of poor children are a mere pawn.

Saara Cantelli directed by a three-episode miniseries based on a Finnish-Swedish by Eva Frantz to a children's horror novel Department 23 (Fin. Anu Koivunen, S&S), who won the 2019 Runeberg Junior. It is also strongly present in the series Mary Shelley's a horror classic Frankenstein (1818, Finnish Paavo Lehtonen), in which Dr. Frankenstein builds a monster.

Horror has been widely featured in books, games, movies and TV series in recent years. At the same time, the world is moving from one horrific crisis to another: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change, economic uncertainty, the war in Gaza…

Horror often seems to be successful, especially in times of crisis, wrote HS Eleonora Riihinen in November 2022. Movies, books and other fictional horror make visible the fear and insecurity lurking in society and at the same time can give a sense of control to the formless anxiety caused by the world situation.

Horror is especially interesting to young people, said the horror film The Undertaker producer Mika Ritalahti for HS in December. The 2023 children's and youth literature Finlandia horror novel also shares the same opinion Horned God won Magdalena Haiwhich told HS young people especially wanted a horror novel.

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) also delighted elementary school children in a series full of horror, fantasy and humor.

But many people want to be terrified even before their teenage years. Last winter, social media as well as Finnish homes and schools were filled with children dancing the Wednesday dance, which was inspired by the Netflix horror series about the dark daughter of the Addams family (Jenna Ortega).

And the enthusiasm didn't just stop at dancing. The age limit for the series is marked as 13+ in the streaming service, but several elementary school students I know also eagerly devour the episodes. Wednesday became Netflix's most watched of all time in its opening week.

Various children's book series aimed at primary school children have also gained popularity in Finland. For example Siri Kolun Wake up-the second part of the series Morning terrors (Otava) was published in February 2023, and in it, 11-year-old Leo's family is tormented by monsters who are awake and crawl into the yard at night. Paula Noronen and Kati Närhen Night school-series, on the other hand, continues in March Night school and terrible revenge -book (Tammi), where the bully of SpongeBob's cousin is taught a lesson.

Parents may be worried about their child's interest in everything scary. However, experts assure that there is usually no cause for concern.

“Horror and scary stories have always been part of children's culture. Children's horror culture is a way to deal with fears, strengthen group identity and test boundaries”, a media education expert specializing in children's horror Marjo Kovanen writes produced by Koulukino In the media key.

It is important to consider the positive aspects of facing fear, says Denmark's Aarhus University In a study by the Recreational Fear Lab. Insomnia and anxiety from horror mostly follow when scary things come up unexpectedly, and the child is not allowed to decide, for example, about watching a horror movie.

In the Hallonbacken series filmed in Siuntion's Suitia manor, Stina has to think about who she can trust. In the picture, nurse Petronella (Chloé Galbe, left), senior doctor Hagman (Carl-Kristian Rundman), Stina (Salma Sarkola), nurse Emerentia (Jessica Grabowsky) and Ruben (Theo Zilliacus). See also In a villa on the coast, Rutte surprised the top of the VVD on Sunday afternoon: 'I am not available'

In the news scary things are discussed, and social media may bring before the eyes of today's child raw and unfiltered real-life horror from Ukraine, Gaza, or anywhere else in the world. The child is afraid of the unknown and uncontrollable, which is enough in the world built by adults for adults.

Facing fear while awake, with a wild but manageable book or TV series, offers a way to process the feeling of fear. A happy ending is also essential: a guarantee that there is safety.

“According to my own experience, pre-teens and teenagers love to be scared. And since the end of the story is happy and hopeful, there is room for darker tones before that,” director Saara Cantell said For Varietywhich reports of Hallonbacken from the release of the trailer in September.

As an active child of Hallonbacken Stina stands up to oppose the supremacy of selfish adults. In the end, evil is, once again, defeated.

Hallonbacken, Yle Areena and Fem 26.12. at 18:00. Documentary behind the scenes of Hallonbacken, Yle Areena and Fem 27.12. at 5:40 p.m.

Read more: Horror is especially interesting to young people, and that suits producer Mika Ritalahte

Read more: Magdalena Hai's horror novel won Finlandia for children's and young people's literature – The work comments on Finnish racism

Read more: Young people rushed to the movies this weekend: a new horror movie broke the record