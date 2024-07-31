Wednesday, July 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Analysis | His wake and introduction to regulation got investors moving – Can Trump win over the technophobes on his side?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2024
in World Europe
2
HS Analysis | His wake and introduction to regulation got investors moving – Can Trump win over the technophobes on his side?
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Donald Trump has received several famous technology billionaires, such as Elon Musk, to support his presidential dreams. Picture: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Some of the technology billionaires are tired of the “bad guy” role assigned to them by society. Trump is a way for them to express their desire for change, writes HS Vision editor Petri Jääskeläinen.

In July Elon Musk announced donating to the presidential candidate For Donald Trump 45 million dollars per month. The announcement was part of a show of support after Trump’s assassination attempt. Since then, Musk has passed out his speeches.

Several tech billionaires and capital investors have already supported Trump’s election campaign. Enthusiasm is increased by Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, a venture capital investor JD Vancewhich nurtures good relations with Silicon Valley.

#Analysis #wake #introduction #regulation #investors #moving #Trump #win #technophobes #side

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The State Duma has decided to reconsider the ban on smartphones in the SVO zone

The State Duma has decided to reconsider the ban on smartphones in the SVO zone

Comments 2

  1. Nelsonhak says:
    2 mins ago

    buying prescription drugs in mexico online: medicine in mexico pharmacies – reputable mexican pharmacies online

  2. Waynewab says:
    1 min ago

    buying prescription drugs in mexico: medication from mexico pharmacy – best online pharmacies in mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]