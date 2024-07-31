HS Analysis | His wake and introduction to regulation got investors moving – Can Trump win over the technophobes on his side?

Donald Trump has received several famous technology billionaires, such as Elon Musk, to support his presidential dreams.

Some of the technology billionaires are tired of the “bad guy” role assigned to them by society. Trump is a way for them to express their desire for change, writes HS Vision editor Petri Jääskeläinen.

In July Elon Musk announced donating to the presidential candidate For Donald Trump 45 million dollars per month. The announcement was part of a show of support after Trump’s assassination attempt. Since then, Musk has passed out his speeches.

Several tech billionaires and capital investors have already supported Trump’s election campaign. Enthusiasm is increased by Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, a venture capital investor JD Vancewhich nurtures good relations with Silicon Valley.