HS analysis Helsinki hit the wall with a loss-making company – money cannot be shoveled endlessly into Palmia

Vantaa will decide the fate of the service company Vanti after a consulting study, writes Marja Salomaa, HS’s city journalist.

Helsinki The policy of the sales company Palmia’s sales report has electrified the atmosphere in the neighboring city of Vantaa. The matter was handled as a secret matter in the Group Division of the Helsinki City Government last Monday.

Helsinki stated, the city can no longer recapitalize its loss – making company, otherwise it would end up in the market court. The city can no longer pour tax money on Palmia.

Helsinki has already gotten a fuss about recapitalizing its own bus company, and the city no longer wants to snag in a competitive market.

In recent years, Palmia has not been able to meet the targets set for it in its annual budget. The company’s results have been unprofitable for several years and the company has not paid dividends to the city.

A loss of EUR 3.5 million has been recorded in Palmia’s 2020 financial statements, although a more rosy future was painted in connection with the incorporation decision in 2014.

Otherwise like Palmia, Vantti has been named an in-house operator in Vantaa, ie it does not participate in tenders in the market and does not seek to make a profit.

Vantti, which provides cleaning, food and security services in Vantaa, has been at the center of sales talks for years.

The most recent consultant study was completed last year as the city prepared for the changes caused by the new welfare areas. About one-fifth of Vanti’s services have been provided in operations moving to the Vantaa and Kerava welfare areas.

The report by the consulting firm Deloitte satisfied the left wing of the council, which interpreted it as meaning that Vant’s position would remain unchanged, with the exception of sote properties. The Coalition Party and the Basic Finns were dissatisfied and voted in favor of a more detailed report. It is expected to be completed during the spring.

Vantaa is currently investigating the future of the service company Vanti.

In terms of turnover and Vantti employs roughly half of Palmia. Palmia has more than 2,000 employees and Vant has almost a thousand. In 2020, Vanti had sales of more than 49 million and Palmia 101 million.

Despite its large size, a bigger factor than Palmia in the catering services of schools, kindergartens and social real estate in Helsinki is the city’s own Service Center.

Helsinki has stated that a maximum of 30 percent of school food will be put out to tender. The number of tenders for food from kindergartens and social housing is limited to 20%.

In Espoo, on the other hand, the situation is a little different. Of course, cleaning and security services will be put out to tender. No sales studies are underway for the city-owned Espoo Catering company.

Palmian according to the economic report, it has been destined for a major enlargement. Profitability has been driven by growth at a time when the owner is bidding on Palmia’s high-income old service contracts.

Even if Palmia has won the tender for its old contract, the unit prices will be lower than before.

The catering and cleaning areas are low-margin. There are many strong players and both sectors are highly competitive.

In social media, tendering for these purchases is interpreted very black and white, either to nurture taxpayers ’tax euros or to squat staff.

The cleaning industry in particular has been in the headlines because of labor exploitation, but it is to be expected that not all private companies will cover human trafficking.

Basically the fates of both Palmia and Vanti are about political choices.

The political situation in Vantaa has been volatile since Vantti was decided to be incorporated in 2012.

Political squabbling intensified in 2017, when a quarreling government was allowed to leave, and the leadership of officials took over the functions of the government. The CEO was replaced and Vanti’s strategic goals were changed.

Vanti is no longer required to streamline its operations annually. Now the city just wants Vanti’s result to be a plus. This has meant increases in unit prices.

For example In cleaning services, Vantti was 25 per cent more expensive than market participants based on a competition study a few years ago.

In Helsinki, Palmia’s future was decided when it did not gain the status of an inhouse company. In Helsinki, the majority of politicians did not swallow the basic situation of not procuring.

We are now in a situation where two large service companies in southern Finland may be on sale at almost the same time. It will also be interesting to see at what price Palmia could go on sale.