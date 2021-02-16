HS analysis Hell’s Angels has protected their trademark from Disney and the children’s clothing collection, soon the use of the world’s most famous motorcycle gang emblems may be threatened in Finland

The court’s decision to abolish the United Brotherhood vest would make its operations more difficult, but even more totally the ban would strike motorcycle gangs. The angels of hell have even protected their winged skull with a lawsuit against a fashion giant, writes HS legal editor Mikko Gustafsson.

The angels of the motorcycle gang Hell have reserved their winged skull for the use of their own members only.­

Mikko Gustafsson HS

17:51 | Updated 18:05

Eastern Uusimaa the district court issued a historic decision on Monday. For the first time, the court decided to dissolve a criminal organization in Finland in violation of the law.

The United Brotherhood had time to act ten years before the prosecutor and the Police Board filed the lawsuit. The decision can still be appealed, but a reputation has already been established. Massive drug trafficking, blackmail and serious violence have set their mark on the gang.