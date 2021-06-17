HS analysis Have cyber-attacks become the nuclear weapons of the new Cold War?

The United States president Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed cyber security at the Geneva summit on Wednesday.

Biden had visited a NATO meeting a couple of days earlier. At the meeting was confirmedthat cyber-attacks may justify the use of Article 5, which is binding on NATO’s common defense. A cyber attack could thus, in theory, lead to an armed attack by another NATO country.

Stateside the last few months have been a real drumming of cyber issues.

Last year, Russian foreign intelligence tampered with Solarwinds software updates and spread its espionage to the U.S. government through the company. In recent weeks, blackmail malware has caused production disruptions in fuel distribution and even steak production.

It was this that President Biden was expected to address.

“I gave them a sixteen-item list of critical infrastructure sites to be left alone, from the energy sector to water systems,” Biden said at a news conference after meeting Putin.

“I looked at him and said how you would feel if a blackmail malware hit pipes coming from your oil fields. He said it matters, and it’s not just about his own interests. ”

U.S. President Joe Biden said goodbye to Switzerland on Wednesday as he boarded the flight back to the United States.

Biden and Putin agreed to set up a working group to reach an agreement on limiting the common threats posed by cyber attacks.

As the concrete achievements stemmed from the pursuit of cooperation to continue nuclear weapons control and curb cyber-attacks, there is a temptation to compare cyber means to nuclear weapons. As if the Cold War had come back in the form of new and lesser known means.

A closer practical benchmark is terrorism. The Russian and US authorities also have experience of cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Honeymoons located in 2011-2013. They were involved in the bombing of the Boston Marathon. In 2011, the Russian Internal Security Agency (FSB) had asked the United States for more information Johar and Tamerlan from Charnayevwho a couple of years later made an attack in Boston.

Even then, the FSB suspected that the brothers might be joining a radical Islamist organization. As the issue became apparent after the bombing, demands for co-operation with Russia accelerated.

2014 saw the conquest of Crimea, and Russia became involved in the war in eastern Ukraine. 2016 Russian intelligence is already tampering with the US presidential election.

Despite this, as early as 2017, the United States issued an early warning to Russia as the terrorist organization Isis prepared for suicide bombings on Kazan Cathedral. The Washington Post Putin said he publicly thanked the CIA for the matter and embarrassed the intelligence.

What did the main opponent, a former KGB agent, chase after? Will Putin apply for a neckband? Donald Trumpista, many CIA agents thought Daily Beastin by.

The suspicion of CIA officials may indicate real challenges. With regard to cyber attacks, the situation may be more difficult than terrorism.

Terrorism is crime, as is cybercrime. Crime and terrorism are not, in principle, carried out by the other party’s intelligence services, but in cyber, terrorism, crime and intelligence are all intertwined.

In Russia, military intelligence GRU is ruthless and imaginative in cyber attacks, foreign intelligence SVR is technically skilled and insidious.

But everyone does, not just Russia.

The capabilities of the U.S. cyber agency NSA terrified the world when the data leaked Edward Snowden published his information – and subsequently obtained asylum in Russia.

Then there is Russia and Russian attitudes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin left the limousine after meeting Joe Biden at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland.

Previously A joint Russian anti-crime working group of the Russian Internal Security Agency (FSB) and the U.S. Federal Police (FBI) also cooperated in the fight against cybercrime. It began to clot after Russia conquered Crimea and ended in 2017.

About it The Atlantic magazine who wrote Andrei Soldatovin This was partly due to the fact that Russia arrested the deputy head of the FSB security unit and the little boss of the security company Kaspersky on suspicion of treason.

Rumors of a mole hunt going on in the cyber security industry led to even those willing to cooperate no longer dared to help.

Several CIA employees have said publicly that it usually happens in cooperative companies that Russians focus on turning everything to their advantage.

For example, counter-terrorism cooperation may be forcibly renamed “cooperation against Chechen terrorism”. Americans should get everything without reciprocity, four retired agents described in their writing At The Washington Post in the summer of 2020.

They accused the US administration of being naive about Russian cooperation. George W. Bush tried Barack Obama tried, Trump tried. At least in counter-terrorism cooperation, the end result has been the same.

“Like picking up a baboon that tears the face of its owner. And when the face is healed, a new baboon is taken as a pet, ”the authors described.

Now is It is Biden’s turn to try.

Biden didn’t sound very naive. Rather, the speeches were reminiscent of the Cold War, in which friendship is not even sought from the other side. Perhaps a policy of power in which the great powers speak with intimidation and threats is a language that both presidents understand.

“Let’s see what happens,” Biden said of his expectations in curbing cyber threats.

What if nothing happens, the reporters asked.

“We have considerable cyber capabilities. And he knows it. ”

Both Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin described their meeting as constructive in their own press conferences.

