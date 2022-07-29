HS Analysis | Has China lured Sri Lanka into a debt trap? For China, the country is part of the “new Silk Road” strategy

Sri Lanka declared itself insolvent and the people are short of everything. China has been given a big role in the disaster, but from the perspective of Beijing, Sri Lanka is only a small part of the superpower’s “new Silk Road” strategy, writes HS foreign correspondent Juuso Määttänen.

Is it China lured Sri Lanka into the so-called debt trap?

This question has been discussed in stories published in the international media, and the topic has also been addressed in studies.

The reason is clear: Sri Lanka has drifted to the worst economic crisis since its independencewho has brought ordinary people into the midst of human distress and led the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa into exile.

Some commentators point the finger of blame at China.

As a state Sri Lanka declared insolvency in May this year, meaning it is unable to repay its debts. In total, the state has more than 50 billion dollars in debt.

Sri Lanka cannot get more loans from international financial markets. That is why the country currently has a shortage of all the basic needs that come as imports.

According to the most advanced views, the Asian power China has cheated the poor island nation, given it an irresponsible loan and in this way tried to trick itself into a position where, when the debts are due, it could tighten its control over the entire South Asian region.

Built mostly with money borrowed from China, the Lotus Tower in Colombo rises to the heights, but there is virtually no activity there.

In reality the matter is considerably more complicated. First, it is necessary to understand where the concern about China stems from.

It is about great power politics: the struggle between the United States and India and China. Sri Lanka is a small piece of that.

From the point of view of Sri Lanka, the importance of China seems enormous, because massive construction projects have been implemented in the country with the money that came from China.

The small town of Hambantota, located in the southernmost part of Sri Lanka, has received the most attention, where a huge port, an airport and a cricket stadium were built during the 2010s. In particular, the port has become a symbol of the disputed cooperation between China and Sri Lanka.

Since then, these projects have come to be called “white elephants”: seemingly fancy projects with almost zero benefits for Sri Lanka and its citizens.

The port of Hambantota was built in Sri Lanka with a lot of money and it was hoped to be a major point of international shipping, but during its existence it has managed to produce mostly a loss. In 2017, Sri Lanka leased the port area to China for 99 years to get $1.1 billion to pay other debts.

Hambantota International Airport is useless as all international flights to Sri Lanka go to Colombo where there was already an airport ready. As was the port.

Similar white elephants are also located in Colombo.

Among other things, the 350 meter high Lotus tower has been built with the money received from Chinese banks. Among other things, a hotel, restaurants and a shopping center were supposed to be there. Now it is not used for anything.

On a normal weekday, there is no living activity near it other than a couple of Sri Lankan Army soldiers standing at the gates. You can’t get in.

In turn, an entire land area has been pumped out of the sea into Colombo’s port area, which is intended to become a business area that will attract international companies and banks with tax breaks. For now, this “port city” is completely unfinished.

An ordinary Sri Lankan may not have any idea about the whole project. At an ice cream vendor nearby Chinthaka Nimalratne, 35, hopes that the port city will bring jobs to people in the area. Otherwise, he doesn’t have much to say about it.

The one who came to Colombo with his friends for the demonstrations and was hanging out near the beach Anjalika Nethmnini19, says he doesn’t really know what the area in front of him is.

Ice cream seller Chinthaka Nimalratnella has not thoroughly familiarized himself with the Colombo port city project.

in India it is feared that China will try to create a network of bases and ports around India, the so-called string of pearls.

The background of this idea is the fear that China, which already has close relations with Pakistan, would displace India as its primary partner in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar, for example, in which case it would control a large part of the sea area surrounding India.

In the worst threat pictures, a scenario is painted in which China starts placing its warships and other military equipment in the ports of these countries.

Although there have been a few symbolic displays of force from China in the South Asian region in recent years, there is no evidence of military planning in, for example, the Hambantota port area obtained from Sri Lanka.

Too in far-reaching interpretations, it is forgotten that the majority of Sri Lanka’s national debt is not from China but from the international currency market.

China’s share of the total debt varies in different estimates, as there is no absolute certainty as to how much of the debt is recorded in public documents.

According to official data, the size of the debt taken from China would be around 10 percent of the entire national debt, but according to the estimates of independent researchers and think tanks, the figure is probably 15–20 percent.

Although the share is significant and, for example, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged China in July to restructure debts with Sri Lanka, China alone is not responsible for Sri Lanka’s debt crisis.

That’s why it can’t be accused of deliberately driving Sri Lanka into a “debt trap”, says the person who will become a research professor at the Foreign Policy Institute in August Mikael Mattlinwho specializes in Chinese politics and economics.

A spectacular theater building has also been built in Colombo with Chinese money, which is also very little used.

From China viewed as Sri Lanka is only a small part of its huge “Belt and Road” project, in the so-called new Silk Road.

It has been part of China’s state strategy for years that it has financed cooperation projects around Asia and Africa with huge sums. With this, it aims to build new trade routes and strengthen its own position as an international player.

China has granted large loans to countries that other parties have not given loans to, because they are not believed to be able to repay the loans.

Recently, even China has started to take a more cautious approach to giving endless loans, because it has started to be feared that the money from many countries will never be recovered.

“Pretty much anyone who has knocked on Beijing’s door has received money, which has been nice for countries that have managed their economies less well. Gradually, traditional lenders have still become concerned that China should not repeat the mistakes of the debt crisis of the 1970s and 1980s,” says Mikael Mattlin.

According to Mattlin, it is significant that it has been difficult to get accurate information about China’s bilateral loan agreements because China has kept the agreements secret.

In the past, China was criticized for not setting enough conditions on its loans. Since then, it has become clear that the repayment terms for Chinese loans are quite strict.

Mattlin’s however, empirical research in the target countries does not support the claim that China would try to take over the countries by granting unreasonable loans. That’s why he doesn’t think this would have happened in Sri Lanka either.

Mattlin is a professor together Matti Nojonen already wrote about it years ago a scientific article, in which they suggested that small developing nations could drift into a dependency relationship with China due to excessive borrowing and poor planning. They called the phenomenon “emergent conditioning”.

In the case of Sri Lanka, two mutually harmful interests have come together: China’s desire to finance foreign cooperation projects and Sri Lanka’s corrupt administration’s desire to build massive projects for which it has been difficult to get financing.

On China and Sri Lanka by the Policy Research Institute In a research report by Chatham House it is written that the Hambantota projects in particular were the favorite children of the Rajapaksa family, who ruled Sri Lanka for years, because the city is their home region.

The Rajapakses wanted to build a new port and airport on their home territory, and China agreed to finance them. When the debt accumulated, the port had to be leased to China in order to pay off part of the debt. As the Chatham House report points out, the leasing of the port was also the Sri Lankan government’s own proposal, rather than China initially expressing interest in it.

of Sri Lanka the causes of the economic crisis are primarily the administration’s bad economic decisions. The debt has been taken carelessly and with rather tough loan terms, and the administration has not stopped to think about how the loans can be repaid. Corrupt decision-makers have started construction projects that have made no sense.

When the economic situation started to become critical, the country did not ask for help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in time. Now it is considerably more difficult to negotiate.

China cannot be blamed for these bad decisions. Instead, China can blame itself for having loaned Sri Lanka billions of dollars for pompous projects, even though it looked as if they might never get the money back. The country has made similar mistakes elsewhere.

As Sri Lanka drifted deeper into economic distress, China has shown no interest in easing the terms of the current loans, which is not surprising. Otherwise, other countries would request similar reliefs.

So, in the moment of need, Sri Lanka has turned to its more traditional supporter, instead of strengthening its relationship with China. Located directly to the north of Sri Lanka, India has been helping its neighbor financially in recent months to maintain balance in the southern Indian Ocean region.

It is only first aid for a situation that would require a long-term plan to solve it.