HS analysis Hard-line conservative Liz Cheney rose up against Trump, and now we can see how firmly Republicans are in the grip of the former president

Donald Trump’s lies about the stolen election have led, among other things, to a recount looking for bamboo remains on the ballot papers.

Congressman Liz Cheney has run into trouble in the Republican Party after opposing Donald Trump.­

Anna-Sofia Berner HS

2:00

Washington

The United States former president Donald Trump took a stand last week.

“Liz Cheney is a war-fooling fool who has nothing to do with the Republican Party leadership, ”Trump said in a statement sent by email.

Cheney is a Republican congressman from Wyoming and belongs to a Republican family. His father is a former vice president Dick Cheney.