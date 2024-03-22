HS Analysis | Hamas took everyone hostage – How did that happen?

Hamas members will march in Gaza in 2021 on the organization's anniversary. Hamas was founded in 1987.

In March 2004, Israel killed the founder of Hamas, Ahmed Jassin. It was supposed to be the beginning of the end of the terrorist movement. But in 20 years, Hamas only got stronger. The journalist Sami Sillanpää, who interviewed the founder of Hamas, ponders why this happened.

Missiles fired from helicopters of the Israeli Armed Forces. They hit a group in the Gaza alley, which was returning from the mosque for morning prayers.

One of the party members was pushed in a wheelchair. He was the actual target of the Israeli attack, the founder of the terrorist movement Hamas, 67 years old Ahmed Jassin. Israel carried out a missile attack on March 22, 2004. The attack killed Jassin and ten other people.