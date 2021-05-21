HS analysis Hamas rockets canceled meeting where Netanyahu could have been ousted from power: Israeli current leadership and Gaza Islamists need each other

Israel and Hamas are each other’s blood enemies, but in a perverted way, they both benefit from each other’s existence, writes foreign journalist Jukka Huusko.

Benjamin Netanyahu has led Israel for a total of 15 years. He has been the prime minister for the longest time in Israeli history.

May Day 10 Israel was scheduled to hold an extraordinary government meeting. A domestic windsurfing in the sailing country was to negotiate a new government that would, for the first time, include the Palestinian pro-Palestinian party.