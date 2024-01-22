HS Analysis | Halla-aho's entry to the second round will be decided by whether he gets other than basic Finns behind him

The narrowing poll tip electrifies the atmosphere of the election week, writes HS's political editor Robert Sundman.

Long the support measurements for the presidential elections, which seemed flat, are now showing movement.

Early voting ends on Tuesday, the actual election day is approaching and campaigning is really underway. The election has come.

The coalition Alexander Stubb and the Greens supported by the voters' association Pekka Haavisto still lead in Helsingin Sanomat's measurementbut their popularity has declined.

Instead of basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho has progressed by leaps and bounds towards the top. In the previous measurement period, his support increased by three and now by five percentage points. Halla-aho is already harassing the top two.

Stubb 22, Haavisto 20, Halla-aho 18 percent and the margin of error 3.1 percentage points. This equation electrifies the mood of the election week.

Also the candidate of the center and the voters' association Olli Rehnin support has increased during the measurement period. His popularity is now three percentage points higher than in December.

It seems that the consolidation of the ranks of basic Finns and centrists has continued. The supporters of these parties are now even more confident behind their own candidates than, for example, Stubb or Haavisto.

It is noteworthy that the support of basic Finns in the previous HS party poll was exactly the same as in Halla-aho's recent presidential poll. The essential question is whether Halla-aho will also get supporters from other candidates' camps during the election week.

For example, it is clear from the background material of HS's survey that Halla-aho's popularity among members of the coalition has increased slightly, while Stubbin's has decreased. The coalition is certainly afraid that Stubb's poll peak came too early.

A large part of the supporters of the Sdp and the Left Alliance plan to continue to support Pekka Haavisto in the first round. The ranks of these parties also show interest in each other's candidates: more and more left-wing allies are signing up Jutta Urpilainen's story (sd) and more and more Demari Li Andersson's (left) as a supporter. However, these movements are small.

“ Many are still drawing lots for their own candidate.

Election debate has been calm so far. However, challenges can be expected when the stakes get tougher.

This week, the candidates will face Iltalehti on Monday, Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday, MTV on Wednesday and Yle on Thursday.

Polls are not predictions, but snapshots of the current support situation. Many still draw lots for their own candidate and may also consider so-called tactical voting.

There were preliminary votes for Sunday evening by given almost 1.2 million.

Voting in the presidential elections is expected to increase this time. The last time it was historically low, at 69.9 percent. Trouper Sami Borg rate for HSthat you wouldn't be surprised by up to 75 percent activity this time.

That would mean that in the last days of early voting and on the actual election day, there could still be up to two million votes.

High voting activity is particularly important for basic Finns and for Jussi Halla-aho's campaign.

HS's survey shows that a slightly smaller portion of Halla-aho's supporters than Stubb's and Haavisto's supporters felt confident about their vote. Among certain voters, Stubb's and Haavisto's lead is bigger.

Basic Finns are known for their tough finals in parliamentary elections. It remains to be seen whether a similar pattern will be experienced in the presidential elections.