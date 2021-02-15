HS analysis Haavisto kept his plot, which this time was bigger than usual

Russia had clearly decided in advance that the basic tone of the press conference at the Foreign Ministers’ meeting was appropriate despite the disagreements. At the same time, Haavisto was allowed to represent the entire EU, writes HS Russia’s correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen in his analysis.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were filmed in St. Petersburg on Monday as they gave the opening remarks of their meeting.­

Jussi Niemeläinen HS

17:31 | Updated 17:46

Peter

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston Monday’s meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin was followed with great interest in Finland.

The background was, of course, the EU High Representative Josep Borrellin A visit to Moscow with the hosts humiliated their guest. After that, Lavrov said Russia was ready to break With the EU, adding that those who want peace must prepare for war.