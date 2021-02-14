HS analysis Haavisto is in a tight situation in St. Petersburg on Monday: offensive comments have been prepared in Russia, but Lavrov may be surprised by being matter-of-factly

On Monday, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in St. Petersburg and talk about opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The gaze is on the press conference because the memory of the humiliation of the EU High Representative in Moscow is remembered and no one knows the response Lavrov has chosen.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto is in a tight situation on Monday, when he is scheduled to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov In St. Petersburg.

The ministerial meeting is now receiving more attention than usual in the world. Haavisto is the first EU foreign minister to meet Lavrov since the EU High Representative Josep Borrellin visit to Moscow, which proved to be a humiliation.

The exceptional nature of the situation is illustrated by the fact that Haavisto has publicly listed how many EU colleagues he has discussed in preparation for the meeting.

The gap between Russia and the EU is icy, and Lavrov has continued to talk hard since Borrell met. In an interview released on Friday, he said Russia was ready to sever ties with the EU if necessary due to new sanctions.

“We don’t want to isolate ourselves from world life, but we need to be prepared. If you want peace, prepare for war, ”Lavrov told the reporter Vladimir Solovyov In an interview with the Youtube channel, which The Russian Foreign Ministry published in text form.

Attention focuses on a press conference held even before the mid-point of the discussions. It is the public part of the meeting, so in it, the ministers convey to the public the image they want of the meeting. Based on this, Haavisto’s success is also evaluated.

All that is certain at the press conference is that there will be talk of imprisoned opposition politicians Alexei Navalny. The Finnish Foreign Ministry’s visit bulletin mentions his situation as the first thing, and Haavisto has said he is demanding the release of Navalny and an investigation into the poisoning.

Finland assumes that the poisoning and the verdict violate international agreements to which Russia has voluntarily committed itself. Adherence to the rules agreed for a small country like Finland is fundamentally important, but now there is an additional element: Finland worked actively to keep Russia in the Council of Europe.

According to Russia, the treatment of Navalny does not belong to others. In its speeches and domestic propaganda, Navalnyi is portrayed as a project by the West to subvert Russia. Many analysts say a large portion of the elite really think so, which makes the debate difficult.

Lavrov so do not want to talk about Navalny. His reaction to publicity for Haavisto’s comments will then be seen at the press conference. It is not known whether he wants to present the encounter as a continuation of Borrell’s meeting or make a visible difference to it.

Haavisto must prepare for offensive counter-comments. They are clearly prepared in Russia. When the Russian Foreign Ministry released a video a few days ago in which it said that it was presenting police violence in the West, a clip from Finland was included.

Still, no actual campaign has been shown. For example, Russian news agencies published over the weekend Haavisto’s interview was neutral in its basic tone. The main news was Haavisto’s response that Finland is ready to offer a seat to the President of the United States Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to the summit.

Although Lavrov is guaranteed to comment on Haavisto’s Navalnyi statements strictly, he may otherwise be factual or even emphatically consistent. He can even praise Finland for his “constructive attitude” when there were no Finnish diplomats in the Navalny trial.

Finland’s favorable treatment is one way to wedge within the EU. The emphasis of Russian representatives on bilateral issues in connection with Finnish meetings is also communication: big issues are talked about among the big ones.

Although Haavisto may be vigilant when listening to even softer words, something can be corrected. Unfortunate questions about bilateral issues can also arise at a press conference. Russia, for example, has opened its borders to Finnish air passengers, but Finland cannot say because it opens to Russians.

Lavrov can be both charming and such that no one is nice in the same space. He is a high-level professional, a career diplomat who has advanced to the top in the rather meritocratic system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He is not a political operator. His job is to talk about Russia’s foreign policy rather than determine it. In recent years, the military has strengthened its position in shaping foreign policy at the expense of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Lavrov has adapted to his role as spokesman, which is reflected in his sharpened language use. It has eaten into a reputation in the West, which does not show that in the internal debate of the Russian elite, Lavrov is one of the few who tries to curb at least some excesses.

The actual ones Political discussions between Finland and Russia take place at the level of the Heads of State. Rather, the meeting of foreign ministers will deal with the mechanics of the relationship.

There is almost always no “bringing” home. Regularity has tried to ensure that problems do not have to be treated in public as issues of prestige. Bilateral issues have been resolved and one has stayed on the carts thinking of another.

Now there is no two-sided bilateral problem. The agenda is long and it has nice things. However, the main focus of the trip is one thing, even though the meeting is quite scheduled. Haavisto arrives in St. Petersburg to say that Finland does not accept Russia’s actions – and that Finland has been shaping the EU’s position.

Haavisto He is therefore facing a difficult journey in which he represents the whole of the EU in addition to Finland. The ride may be cold, but diplomacy shouldn’t always be nice.

Interest elsewhere in the EU and the United States is increasing the pressure on Haavisto, but the success is also widely noticed.