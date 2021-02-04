HS analysis Fox News anchors are millionaires who incite Americans against each other – Now the right-wing channel lost Trump, how is that?

Fox News is in distress in the United States.

Its viewership figures have fallen since the U.S. presidential election.

Then in the first two weeks of January, something that didn’t happen in the competition between cable TV news channels According to Forbes business magazine hasn’t happened in 20 years: Fox News lagged behind CNN and MSNBC for two weeks in average viewership numbers, and followed suit every day in an important 25-54 viewer segment for advertisers.

For Fox News, the numbers improved slightly last week, and CNN’s viewing licenses collapsed, when Joe Biden the presidency finally got under way. This happened because tearing stuff from Washington was no longer born on a daily basis.

Still, the situation is exceptional: for the first time in 20 years, Fox News cannot honestly claim to be the most popular cable TV news and opinion channel.

Some kind The drop was expected after the channel’s pet, the ex-president Donald Trump lost the election and had to leave the White House.

This was also the case at the turn of 2012 and 2013, when Barack Obama began his second term as president and republican Mitt Romney lost the election. When “your own team” disappears, you may not be able to follow the endless flood of opinions that supported it as intensely for a moment.

This time, however, Fox News also has an even more right-wing steamer than its competitors, with Trump recommending its supporters to watch Newsmax and One America News (OAN).

He was tired of Fox News, which apparently didn’t get enthusiastic enough about conspiracy theories about the fraud in the presidential election.

Where Fox News, which has become Trump’s personal propaganda channel for four years, is going?

“An interesting turning point and historical backwater phase is underway, but is it just a backwater phase? However, does it happen that viewers return when old, safe confrontations return? Communist socialist Biden, we are returning to that rhetoric, ”says the dissertation researcher who studies populism and polarization. Joonas Koivukoski From the University of Helsinki.

If Fox’s solid position after the terrorist attacks of September 2001 at the latest were to begin to falter after the Trump train, “it would be a really big deal,” says Koivukoski.

How Fox News has fared so well, been the most popular cable TV news channel on a regular basis for the past 20 years, and thus the largest single source of political information in the United States?

Rupert Murdoch at a press conference on the Fox Channel in 1995.­

One short answer is Rupert Murdoch and his money, Koivukoski says.

“He immersed at least half a billion dollars, maybe a billion that was established in Fox News in the mid-90s. The first five or six years were heavily unprofitable and only possible because News Corp had enough money. Murdoch really wanted a megaphone for his own operations in the United States as well. ”

If you start with great thinking, many things in Fox News go back to Murdoch and his money. In the 1990s, there were four other right-wing media outlets that tried to establish themselves on TV, but none of them succeeded before Fox News and Murdoch’s money, Koivukoski says.

Equally significant However, according to Koivukoski, the reason for the success is the entertainment side of the channel. Hired by Murdoch Roger Ailes (who had to resign from the company in 2016 when 23 women accused her of sexual harassment) realized that tabloid style and populism are worth repeating and forging indefinitely.

Murdoch had the money, Ailes strategy and O’Reilly, Hannity and partners tactics, ”Koivukoski summarizes.

Bill O’Reilly’s evening program was the most popular news commentary show on U.S. cable TV 16 years before O’Reilly had to resign in 2017, when The New York Times revealed that O’Reilly had paid nearly $ 50 million to mediate several sexual harassment lawsuits.

Fox News news commentator Bill O’Reilly demanding the resignation of protesters in New York in April 2017.­

Sean Hannity, on the other hand, is one of Fox News ’biggest contemporary stars and such a staunch supporter of Trump that she also appeared at Trump’s election campaign.

The popularity of Fox News cannot be explained only by the “political economy, i.e. Murdoch’s massive coffin,” although this has often been done, Koivukoski says.

“Fox News is adept at the entertainment business: tabloid style, authentic media personalities, a confrontation in which liberals, experts and those in power are portrayed as corrupt, ‘they consider us jerks’ rhetoric …”

President Donald Trump was interviewed at the Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity in June 2020.­

In confrontation is a contradiction because the anchors of Fox News that incite it are the millionaires themselves. They skillfully present themselves as folk men, but in economic terms they all belong to the elite themselves.

This wasn’t going to hurt, it didn’t bother Trump either. The most important thing is to challenge “mainstream”, “liberal emphasis”.

By challenging “liberal hegemony,” Fox News has long established itself in the tradition of right-wing media criticism.

“The Heritage Foundation and other think tanks have challenged the‘ Liberal bias ’they have experienced and sought to create counter-intelligence. Fox News is part of a continuum of right-wing influencers that has started at least since the 1950s, they just happened to succeed with their own cocktail exceptionally well, ”says Koivukoski.

“Fox’s achievement is that conservatism looks common sense. After the 2008 financial crisis, Fox News succeeded in defending policies in support of the wealthy elite while claiming to represent the common people ravaged by the recession. Among other things, Hannity, Beck and O’Reilly emphasized that the rich are, in fact, creators of wealth and work. ”

“Moreover, business representatives, small entrepreneurs and managers of large companies, are always more capable and sensible than public sector employees or politicians whose activities are inefficient and obscured by ideology, that is, socialism. From this reasoning, Fox News opposed Obama’s stimulus package and health care reforms and supported public sector privatization. ”

That is, Fox News said it is still worthwhile for workers to vote for Republicans.

“It’s a pretty amazing retorisperformative achievement,” Koivukoski says and laughs.

Rupert Murdoch in 2019.­

In late January the world heard for a long time directly From the mouth of Rupert Murdoch, 89, what this thinks of current spending. Murdoch condemned the “purity of the creepy vigilants” and said he is far from retiring.

There is no end to confrontation.

Major some Americans still get their political information on television. While Fox News viewership numbers in the future would no longer be exactly what they were during Trump’s time, Republican supporters rely on Fox News much more than other news channels.

“While many who consider themselves conservatives view many different channels, they only rely on Fox News. This underlines the importance of the channel, ”says Koivukoski.

Fox News’s topics and agenda thus spread to other channels and media as well. The mainstream media and Fox News have been going through a Cold War for a long time over who will ever be able to determine the nation’s agenda, what is being talked about, what is going on.

Many The presenters of Fox News ’evening program went, if not in full, then at least to some extent also to Trump’s lie about the election fraud that the presidency was stolen.

Historian Timothy Snyder wrote in The New York Timesthat this is the so-called Big Lie, which requires believing in a completely different reality: journalists who reported on the election could not be trusted, experts interviewed could not be trusted, institutions at local, state and federal level could not be trusted, election officials and MPs could not be trusted, security bodies can be trusted, the Supreme Court cannot be trusted, only Trump and his associates can be trusted.

This is, by definition, a conspiracy theory based on the fact of fact, only unfounded claims, even unfounded claims, that someone has claimed something somewhere. Something has to be wrong because it feels like something is wrong.

Election theft is such a big lie that it is very likely to survive in one way or another. The big lie about Germany losing out in World War I because of Jewish “back stabbing” was 15 years old when Hitler came to power, Snyder recalled.

How Trump’s Big Lie begins to take effect over the years depends a lot on Fox News – just as the channel laid the groundwork for conspiracy theory, or so-called bitrherism, about Obama’s birth abroad and illegitimate presidency.

Although Trump’s own social media megaphone has been taken away, Newsmax and OAN continue to repeat Trump’s Big Lie. They have at times been as watched as Fox News.

Fox News in turn fired in January two news side of the master, who were responsible for the done election night forecast that Biden win the state of Arizona. This infuriated Trump. The forecast made by the Fox News news department turned out to be completely correct, but alienated some viewers and helped Newsmax increase its viewership.

For the Vox online magazine spoke Fox News expert on Media Matters Matthew Gertz notes as early as December that there are no signs that Fox News is moving in a more factual direction, quite the contrary: the daytime program is becoming more and more reminiscent of evening program, ie the rage of Hannity and her partners towards Democrats.

Recent highlights in Fox News’ evening program, collected by Media Matters:

Tucker Carlson Tonight program presenter Tucker Carlson: Democrats have declared war against the Republicans, and it is not a symbolic war but a real war

Lou Dobbs Tonight program presenter Lou Dobbs: Federal Jury is politically corrupt

Tucker Carlson: With Democrats the dissidents are henceforth branded as terrorists

Tucker Carlson: The biggest sponsor Mike Lindell you can lie about what you have to do with election fraud

Sean Hannity: I have my doubts coronavirus vaccine

The Ingraham Angle program presenter Laura Ingraham: Left loves a pandemic perverted

It doesn’t really seem like Fox News would reduce the amount of gasoline thrown into the flames.

It would also be up to Fox News to determine the extent to which Fox News’ skeptical and even hostile attitude towards restrictions and mask recommendations imposed because of the pandemic has been the cause of the catastrophic failure of the United States to deal with the pandemic.

How then advertisers who care about their trusted brand will then endure Fox News if it becomes not just propaganda but a constant disseminator of conspiracy theories?

“This is a really good question. The economic side is extremely important. Republicans and big business have been going hand in hand for a really long time. If that bond is lost and Fox News loses big advertisers, it’s a big bump, ”says Koivukoski.

However, the violent takeover of Capitol Hill due to Trump’s conspiracy theories was still perhaps just a gloomy moment that will soon be forgotten. There are already signs, wrote HS, for example Pekka Mykkänen last week.

So it’s likely that Fox News will continue to poke, even though momentarily it looks a little weaker.

And when the beginning was given to Obama’s controversial theory of birtherism, which has denied Americanism, now with Trump’s Big Lie, we are moving into deeper and more dangerous waters.