HS Analysis | Formula 1 became the playground of Max Verstappen and his riotous supporters

Tight competition was expected from the 2022 Formula season, but in the end it was Dutch Max Verstappen’s superiority. Valtteri Bottas’ season can be summed up in one word: clutch.

Formula the number one season ended on Sunday in Abu Dhabi as unexpectedly as most races of the season.

The Redbull team secured the championship a long time ago Max Verstappen drove to an easy victory, the World Championship runner-up Ferrari team Charles Leclerc was second and World Championship third for Redbull Sergio Perez was third.

The result list after the top three didn’t really surprise.

During the season, 22 competitions were held, but what was left of them?

Let’s get started from the winter tests driven before the season, where the cars in accordance with the rule reforms made their first appearance. Ferrari and Mercedes surprised: Ferrari, which had been in the shadows for several seasons, was strong, Mercedes, which had dominated F1 for years, was miserable.

In many expert assessments, it was believed that Mercedes with its thinned side pontoons will give its car a good blow before the first race of the season.

Did not get. For many teams, for example, finishing third would be a great achievement, but for Mersu, who is used to winning, it was mostly a victory.

At the very end of the season, Mercedes already became the winner of the competition, but took the victory George Russell and not Lewis Hamiltonwho went winless in a season for the first time in his F1 career.

Ferrari continued from the beginning of the season where it left off in the winter tests. A strong run and Leclerc clearly led the World Series – the most enthusiastic already started to put the mantle of champion on the Monaco man, especially when Redbull was struggling with technical problems.

How did it happen? Redbull and especially Verstappen started to win races with ease and the Ferraris froze to the side of the track. Very quickly it was clear that nothing last season Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton there won’t be a championship fight like that: now we only compete for other places.

At the same time, the whole season slowed down quite quickly. A little electricity even came from the fact that Leclerc managed to win Redbull’s home race in Austria in July. Unfortunately, this added to Verstappen’s Dutch fans in the stands. Some middle-aged, drunk male suspects also committed sexual harassment.

The confusion of the Dutch viewers did not stop there. At Dutchman Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort, the spectators had orange torches, at least one of which was also thrown onto the track during the qualifying sessions.

In Monza, the Dutch tried to build a “race grandstand” in the camping area near the track. 80 were arrested and several of them were drunk and also tried to prevent the construction from being stopped.

Did you stay? so there is nothing to tell posterity about the season other than Verstappen’s superiority, the booing of his fans, the four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel’s the final end to a career and a Mercedes reign?

Yes, namely the expanding interest of F1 in the US, especially thanks to the Netflix documentary series.

Formula 1 spread throughout Asia for a long time, but the conquest of the United States has not been very successful. For years there was only one competition in the USA in Austin, but this season there was also fun in Miami, where fun was had from yachts anchored in the reservoir.

Next during the season, Las Vegas will also be added to the competition calendar, so the entertainment cream will have even more things to look at. When Keke Rosberg secured his F1 championship in Las Vegas in 1982, was fucked in the hotel parking lot at the time, and nobody was interested in the race.

Next autumn, for example, the main street of the casino city will be cleaned, so the return after decades will be done in a big and spectacular way.

Based on the very end of the season, it can be said that it is very likely that Mercedes will be strong next season. In terms of the competition, it would be ideal if even three teams (Redbull, Ferrari and Mercedes) competed equally for wins. Would that also mean an even race of six drivers? There is reason to doubt that in the sport promised by the stable regulations.

Valtteri Bottas attracted attention in Abu Dhabi with his mustache.

Finnish way The F1 season was about getting used to the new. Kimi Raikkonen quit last season. Valtteri Bottas moved from Mercedes to a smaller team and in practice to the seat vacated by Räikkös in the Alfa Romeo team.

Racing in Räikkönen’s last season at Alfa Romeo was somewhat of an unfortunate slog, but the start of the 2022 season looked promising: Bottas was picking up World Championship points at a steady pace. However, the joy gradually ended when the other teams were able to improve their cars.

In the end, Alfa Romeo managed to keep its sixth place in the teams’ World Cup points, and Bottas was tenth in the World Series. Break away from ninth place To Fernando Alonso however, 32 points were accumulated.

Bottas will continue with Alfa Romeo and at least one thing must be fixed: the starts. Bottas was the weakest starter in the entire F1 race with eternal clutch problems. There is already experience in the retail trade, so the second season cannot go the same way.

Bottas still has two years left on his contract with the team, so it does not extend to the team’s new designs. In 2026, Sauber will move to F1 in the wake of Audi jumping. Alfa Romeo is just Sauber’s sponsor name.

Which in this case, it is a big mystery whether there will be Finnish drivers in F1 in a few years. Or is it two?

Bottas can still continue his career, and if all the pieces fall perfectly into place, the Ferrari junior academy graduate Tuukka Taponen could be the next Finn in motorsport royalty.

It requires, despite Ferrari’s support, huge financial investments and, of course, also strong successes in the lower formula classes.