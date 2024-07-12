HS Analysis | For Finland, the NATO meeting in Washington was the second as a member, but the first real one – What did Finland get?

HS analysis|Finland’s handprint can now be seen in NATO, said President Alexander Stubb at the end of the summit. What did Finland get, asks HS’s political reporter Elina Kervinen.

Washington

of Washington The NATO summit that ended on Thursday was Finland’s second member state.

At the same time, it was Finland’s first real summit – one where civil servants and politicians were involved from the beginning in preparing the key results of the meeting.

Last year in Vilnius, Finland had just entered the door of NATO. Now, for more than a year, the decision-makers had time to figure out what Finland wants in NATO. I had time to run my own stocks.

What did Finland get from the meeting?

Key ones Finland’s goals were already advanced earlier in the summer, when NATO’s defense ministers blessed Finland’s transition with the other Nordic countries to the Norfolk Joint Operations Command in the United States.

In addition, a sub-staff of the NATO ground forces is coming to Finland and the presence of NATO forces is being tailored to Finland.

These questions were no longer really discussed in Washington.

In the NATO leaders’ statement, Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO integration received a general brief mention and NATO’s presence in Finland was highlighted separately, which the Finnish delegation was satisfied with.

President Alexander Stubb raised as one of the most important conclusions for Finland precisely the fact that Finland will have a NATO presence in the future.

In general, Stubb felt that Finland’s handprint can be seen in the results of the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Finland at least received the formulation of the Russian hybrid influence that it had pushed for.

Instrumented entry is named, among many other measures, as one of Russia’s hybrid means of influence, which pose a threat to the security of allies. There was no similar mention in last year’s statement.

Ukrainian instead, certain parts of the support fell short of the wishes of Finland, as apparently of many other countries as well.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) earlier in the summer, the general secretary gave his support Jens Stoltenberg for the model of long-term financial support that he is driving by stating that the annual sum of 40 billion for Ukraine can be a good guideline when the war is in full swing.

Now that amount was only agreed upon for the next year. According to HS’s information, some countries argued, for example, that they cannot bind the governments that come to power after the elections.

Finland’s decision-makers still thanked Ukraine for the broader package agreed upon and the statement’s message about Ukraine.

Eventually For Finland, one key issue of the meeting was a statement on icebreaker cooperation with the United States and Canada.

The countries commit to deepening their cooperation in building state-of-the-art icebreakers.

Attempts have been made to promote something similar for a long time. President Stubb believed that the cooperation would not have been realized without Finland’s membership in NATO.

“ It seemed that Finland’s voice under Stubb’s leadership would not go unheard.

For now, the paper is no more than a statement, and discussions about implementation are just beginning. It is still another step that brings Finland closer to important Western allies.

It remains to be seen in the longer term how much, for example, the work and financial benefits of the cooperation will accrue to Finland.

In the hustle and bustle of a meeting the icebreaker initiative also provided President Stubb with a photo-captured moment as the President of the United States Joe Biden and Canada Justin Trudeau with.

With the biggest ally in the conversation, you always get to take note.

In addition to this, an actual bilateral meeting with Biden was reportedly not attempted for Stubb at the NATO meeting. However, the president’s 10-15 minute conversation with Biden in connection with NATO’s 75th anniversary ceremonies was prominently featured.

Stubb was seated next to Biden in the back room and was next to him on stage as well.

Washington meeting was also interesting from Finland’s point of view precisely because it was President Stubb’s first. For his part, he shapes how Finland positions itself and presents itself in the NATO arenas.

Stubbs has been a strong friend of NATO and the United States and emphasized the role of the president in NATO policy.

In Washington, it seemed that Finland’s voice under Stubb’s leadership would not go unheard. He thrives in the limelight of the international media.

When the meeting started, the representatives of many countries responded to the media relatively briefly, if at all. Unlike usual, Stubb marched in front of the cameras with two ministers, Foreign Minister Valtonen and Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (kok) with and took his time in the flash lights.

Finland’s views on the division of the United States into two, as well as the views of the Hungarian Prime Minister later Viktor Orbán actions received their share of attention in international conference coverage.

Thence so far there is no information to what extent Finland’s new leadership is listened to in the meeting hall. It can still be said that Stubb’s desire and ability to be in front of the media works precisely at forums like the NATO meeting.

In contrast to EU summits, leaders in NATO summits do not negotiate at all in normal situations. For example, the key result of the meetings, the declaration, is largely prepared in advance by the representatives of the NATO missions. At the principal level, mostly ready-made papers are blessed.

One key role of managers is therefore precisely to interpret what has been decided in public and convey various messages and signals.