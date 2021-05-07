HS analysis Florida’s 42-year-old Governor Ron DeSantis dreams of the White House and wraps his every game movement around Donald Trump

Republicans enact voting laws that cling to Trump’s election fraud story. Republicans who have defied Trump are listening to booms and are afraid of their places, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law on Thursday that he said will “defend the integrity of the election” in the future better than anywhere else in the United States. DeSantis signed the law live, but only one news outlet was released: the Conservative Fox News channel.

These two seemingly separate issues – the Electoral Act and the exclusive right reserved for Fox – are seamlessly intertwined with a man named Donald J. Trump.

Former Republican President Trump notoriously lost last November to the election of a Democrat To Joe Biden, but nonetheless, DeSantis and many other Republicans still hang their political deals and their own future on Trump. Fox used to be Trump’s favorite channel, and on that channel, many Republican stars still light up and go out.

“It was shown on national television, it was no secret,” DeSantis defended himself on Thursday when he was asked why other media were not allowed to prove the law’s signature.

Florida is one of many Republican-led states that have recently passed or initiated election laws to further prevent “election robbery,” as Trump argued. The new Florida law, for example, tightens the conditions for postal voting and ballot submission.

Civic activists believe legislation in Florida and other states will make it harder for people belonging to minorities in particular to vote and improve the position of Republicans in the upcoming election. Minorities, especially blacks, vote democratically for Democrats.

DeSantis is only the 42-year-old governor of the first term, but the White House is already in his gaze. Trump said in late April that he was “one hundred percent” considering running for office in the 2024 election and that he was “definitely” considering taking DeSantis as his vice presidential candidate. That’s how he told his favorite editor on Fox Business Maria Bartiromolle.

At a conservative CPAC event in late February participants voted about who they would like to see as a right-wing candidate in 2024. Trump won the vote with 55 percent of the vote and DeSantis came in second with 21 percent support.

DeSantis can therefore dream of a brilliant future, whether Trump is nominated or not. A more difficult situation, on the other hand, is for Republicans who stood up against Trump in his official crime cases or after the conquest of the Epiphany Congress House.

For example, a senator from Utah Mitt Romney was loudly boomed at a Republican meeting in his home state last Saturday. He was set up as a traitor and a communist, among others. Romney, as the only Republican senator, twice voted to convict Trump in two different civil service cases.

“I’ve been a Republican my whole life. My father was the governor of Michigan and I was a Republican presidential candidate in 2012, ”Romney justified himself to the crowd.

The former vice president has been subjected to similar hatred Dick Cheneyn daughter Liz Cheney. He voted in favor of the Trump charges against Trump after the conquest of the House of Congress and is now being tried to get rid of the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives.

Former Democratic President Barack Obaman acted as an adviser David Axelrod noted on Twitter that Cheney’s ousting project says a lot about the state of Republicans, as Cheney is “as conservative as it can be”. According to Axelrod, Cheney’s only sin is defying Trump, and now it’s taking revenge.

So for many Republicans, a basic Republican like Romney or a washable conservative like Cheney is no longer valid. They want a Trump or a Trump-looking politician.

On the other hand, more general inquiries convey the impression that many Republicans would already be willing to leave Trump behind. Fresh In the NBC channel survey Fifty percent of Republicans said they supported their party more than Trump. 44 percent instead put Trump ahead of the party.

Liz Cheney defined the situation for her party in a way published by The Washington Post on Wednesday in the opinion paper: “Republicans must decide whether to choose truth and allegiance to the Constitution” or “a dangerous and anti-democratic Trump personal cult”.

Liz Cheney, the third most influential Republican in the House of Representatives, awaited President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on April 28th.­

DeSantis seems to be betting that we have to ride with Trump or Trumpers towards 2024. For example, he is preparing to sign law, which would ban social media companies from permanently closing down politicians from their services.

This will certainly warm Trump’s mind, as he has an eternal gate ban on Twitter, which has become the most important tool in his policy-making in recent years.

Hardly has Trump forgotten how DeSantis kicked off its rise to nationwide publicity: by vehemently opposing the recent Trump’s 2016 election victory; Robert Muellerin Russia investigation.

Trump supporters are also fascinated by DeSantis stopped corona-related social exclusion measures in Florida much earlier than many other states, which has boosted the state’s economic situation. On Monday, he signed a decree banning all local interest bans in Florida beginning in July.

In April, NGOs, meanwhile, were horrified by the “anti-riot” law signed by DeSantis, which cracked down on protests and gave police more powers. Activists according to the interpretation for example, the law guarantees prosecution to people who drive a car to a crowd that blocks traffic.

Critics of DeSantis believe the law is a racist counterattack to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has opposed police violence. DeSantis, on the other hand, believes the law is the country’s best remedy for rioting and a strong demonstration of support for law enforcement.

Catholic DeSantis does not seek to be the governor of the whole of Florida or to persuade a more liberal electorate to his side. She defends the right to bear arms, strongly opposes the right to abortion, and receives a zero rating from the Human Rights Campaign for the Rights of Sexual Minorities.

However, DeSantis ’actions and statements receive strong support from Florida’s best-known resident, Donald Trump.

“He’s the top guy. He is my friend. I’ve supported Ron, and after settling down to support him, he took to the air like a rocket, ”Trump said in an April Fox Business interview.