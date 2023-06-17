HS Analysis | First day of sick leave unpaid, local agreement – Orpo’s board fulfills many long-term wishes of business life

The legal changes will significantly change the Finnish labor market system, says Robert Sundman, HS’s policy editor.

Soon to be appointed Petteri Orpon In its program, the (kok) government aims for several working life reforms, which it intends to put into the legislative pipeline as quickly as possible. The first laws would be enacted already in the fall, and the rest by the midterms in 2025 at the latest.

The actions have not sprung up out of nowhere, but organizations representing the business world and entrepreneurs have kept them up in the public debate for a long time, even years

You could even call them the long-term wishes of the organizations – and it is clear that many of them would not have been possible at all if implemented by, say, the coalition and the Sdp’s blue-green government.

Some of the actions have also flashed in the labor market field, for example Juha Sipilä (central) during the reign.

Among other things, the future government intends to change the pay for sick leave so that the first day of sick leave would be unpaid, unless otherwise agreed in the terms of employment or employment contract.

The same change was part of the so-called “forced law package”, which Sipilä’s government threatened to push through if the labor market organizations had not agreed to conclude a competitiveness agreement in 2016.

No it’s no wonder that on Friday there was a message of praise from the employers’ organizations and a reprimand from the trade unions in the direction of the incoming government.

On the employer side, for example, for a long time, there has been a desire to strengthen the customs in which export industries agree to wage increases – and these percentages are not exceeded in other industries either. With the exception of the municipal sector, this happened, for example, in the previous salary cycle.

The trade unions, on the other hand, have often stated that there is no “general line” of the labor market when there is a round of trade unions in which the collective agreement is negotiated separately in each sector.

The new government is trying to concrete the general line into law with legislative changes. It has been written into the government program that efforts would be made to change the law on mediation of labor disputes in such a way that the national mediator could not offer a settlement proposal that is better than the general line in labor disputes.

Even now, the national conciliator has protected this general line in practice, but it has not been recorded in the legislation.

For business life an important reform is also the facilitation of local agreements.

Removing the so-called prohibitions on collective bargaining from the labor legislation has long been a goal of the employer side, which it has promoted at the same time as it has renewed its organizational structure.

The law has so far given the possibility to use a collective agreement to deviate from numerous sections of the Employment Contracts Act, the Annual Leave Act, the Working Time Act or the Study Leave Act under two conditions: the collective agreement must be national and the company must be organized, i.e. belong to an employers’ union.

In unorganized companies, for example, so far it has not been possible to agree differently locally on holiday or overtime compensation or, for example, Sunday allowances.

This has troubled many unorganized companies, especially because national collective agreements have also applied to them as universally binding, but they have not been able to take advantage of all the flexibilities made possible by the agreement.

Being organized is not an insignificant thing in the labor market. A company belonging to the employers’ association automatically complies with the industry’s collective agreement even when the collective agreement is not universally binding.

Now this will change.

In the future, unorganized companies can also agree differently locally within the framework of the collective agreement. A company-specific collective agreement could also deviate from the provisions of the labor legislation.

The local agreement was supposed to go ahead already in 2016, but at that time Suomen Yrittäjät overturned the compromise due to the so-called “trustee deadlock”. In the presentation, a shop steward belonging to the union would have been a party to the local agreement in the companies.

Now the government is planning that local agreements will be made possible at the company level, so that in addition to the shop steward, the agreement can be “a shop steward, another representative chosen by the staff or the entire staff”.

The changes in local bargaining shake up the Finnish collective bargaining system, as they reduce the incentives for companies to belong to employer organizations and sign national collective agreements.

Several the trade unions have already condemned not only these reforms but also the restrictions on strikes and the facilitation of the conclusion of fixed-term employment contracts.

Trade unions are also annoyed by the government’s goal to relax the grounds for dismissal related to the person found in the Employment Contracts Act, so that in the future a valid reason would be sufficient to terminate an employment contract.

At the moment, the law speaks of a “substantial and weighty” reason. Factual grounds can be found more easily than weighty ones, but so far it is impossible to say how easily.

In the end, a new level will probably be sought in court, when dismissal cases are tried in the courts. More clues about the level can also be obtained when the government, in due course, prepares the reasons for the change during the legislative phase.

Before then, there will certainly be a wild labor market fall with clashes.