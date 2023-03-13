HS Analysis | Finns are not afraid, Niinistö assured the Americans

Republic president Sauli Niinistö continued his legwork for Finland’s NATO membership last week. Niinistö made a week-long visit to the United States, which began with to the west coast and the rest to the east coast.

Although Niinistö was accompanied by a group consisting of the top names in Finnish business life, it was clear that this was not an export promotion trip. The situation could have been different if Finland and Sweden had already been accepted as NATO members.

Niinistö seemed fed up with Turkey’s delay.

This was very visible in the panel discussion at the famous Stanford University, where Niinistö suspected that Turkey was trying to make Finland separate from Sweden. According to Niinistö, he is not going to agree to that.

Than to top it all off – or rather, under the exclamation point – the trip was decided over the weekend to the famous US military base in Norfolk.

The Finnish president’s visit to Norfolk was high-level strategic communication.

Norfolk Naval Base is the largest naval port in the world. Tens of thousands of US military and civilian personnel and defense industry contractors work there.

More than 70 US Navy ships call Norfolk’s docks home. The figure includes four aircraft carriers with combat divisions.

Norfolk is also home to the Second Fleet of the United States, whose area of ​​operation is the Atlantic and especially the North Atlantic.

For NATO, Norfolk is an important hub, as it is an important logistical hub between the United States and Europe.

See also First airport introduces passenger limit Niinistö met US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, who is a former naval officer, in Norfolk.

in Norfolk Niinistö visited the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower and met the US Secretary of the Navy and two senior NATO military leaders.

From the point of view of Finland’s NATO process, Norfolk is an interesting place because NATO has two key leadership levels there. The most important of these is the transformation staff, which is another of NATO’s strategic staffs.

The headquarters is called NATO’s home base on the American continent. It was clearly Niinistö’s main destination in Norfolk.

The Transformation Staff takes care of the development of NATO’s defense planning and doctrine. Its task is to think about what the NATO of the future will be like.

In Norfolk, Niinistö met the commander of the transformation staff, a French general Philippe Lavigne. The topic of the discussions must have been in accordance with the task of the staff, how Finland and Sweden will position themselves in NATO’s defense planning in the future.

The details of the discussions have not been disclosed to the public, but NATO announced after the meeting that the focus of its activities are the practical questions of the military integration of Finland and NATO.

Sauli Niinistö met Philippe Lavigne, commander of NATO’s transformation staff, in Norfolk.

Second The NATO headquarters in Norfolk is the joint headquarters of the defense branches. NATO has three joint staffs, the other two of which are in the Netherlands and Italy.

These three joint staffs have a geographical dimension. The joint headquarters of the defense branches in Italy focuses on the Mediterranean region, the headquarters in the Netherlands on Central Europe and the Norfolk headquarters on the North Atlantic and the Arctic region.

It is possible that Finland will position itself under the Norfolk headquarters in NATO’s future defense plans. So it was a natural part of Niinistö’s program that he also met the commander of the Norfolk Joint Staff, Admiral of Daniel Dwyer.

“ It’s good to remind about common interests from time to time.

Niinistö emphasized the same simple message over and over again in his various appearances, which is believed to be effective for American decision-makers: Unlike other Western European countries, Finland has taken care of its defense.

The conscription system and the purchase of new American F-35 fighters are proof of that.

Emphasizing the fighter jet trade shows that big arms deals are never just arms acquisitions. They don’t just acquire “performance”. Arms trade is where politics is made.

Read more: The new fighter glues Finland’s defense ever more tightly to the United States

With the F-35 sale, as with the Hornet purchase in the past, Finland connected itself to the United States and its weapons industrial complex. It is good to remind about common interests from time to time, as Niinistö did in the United States.

Niinistön the repeated claim to the Americans that Finland has taken care of its defense holds just barely any water. Yes, the wartime strength of the Finnish field army has decreased drastically since the Cold War.

The Finnish armed forces have also been subject to large savings, and even more so during the time when Niinistö has served as president and commander-in-chief of the Finnish Defense Forces.

Finland’s defense spending has also not been close to the 2 percent gross domestic product share recommended by NATO.

at Stanford Niinistö reminded Americans of how he gave up in 2012 even the commander of the Russian Armed Forces Nikolai Makarovwhen Makarov had gone to tell national defense courses that Finland’s rapprochement with NATO could pose a threat to Russia’s security.

Niinistö did not swallow Makarov’s words, but discussed them with the general. Niinistö’s opening words in Mäntyniemi have gone down in Finnish political history: “The general has given a speech…”

The event has left a memory mark in Niinistö and no wonder: when you read Makarov’s speech now, you can’t help but wonder what kind of skier the Russian was skiing at the time.

Niinistö appeared in the United States as a smoking head of state. His message to the Americans was clear: Finns are not afraid. Finns are awake.