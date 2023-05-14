HS Analysis | Finland’s visa loss to Sweden may seem unfair, but there are also undeniably good sides to it

Liverpool

Of course it would have been great if Finland had won Eurovision.

Appearing under the name Käärijä Jere Pöyhönen created a phenomenon with its participation in the Eurovision Song Contest that is rarely seen. In Finland, people were completely confused about Käärijä during the five-week period. Hardly any stone or stump was left unturned in terms of how the Käärijä glow could have been made even more massive.

Finally, Saturday’s final showed that the Käärijä drug was not just a Finnish thing. The wrapper received a massive number of public votes: a total of 376 points from the public, more than 130 points more than Sweden, which received the second highest number of public votes.

It wasn’t enough. Finland came second, Sweden won Eurovision for the seventh time in history. Loreen got almost 200 points more than Käärijja from the expert courts and therefore took the victory with a difference of more than 50 points.

In the Viusarena the audience was so wildly supportive of Käärijä during the scoring that the presenters Graham Norton and Hannah Waddingham had to restrain the spectators.

“Yes, we know you like Finland”, they said when the audience continued to shout “Cha Cha cha” in the decisive moments.

The wrapper, or Jere Pöyhönen, gave up his bolero after it was announced that the crowd’s voice was received by the Cha Cha Cha song.

It would have been a beautiful ending to all of this, a downright cathartic experience, for Finland to have beaten the pre-favorite and won the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time in its history. At the moment, there are hardly many people in Finland who would not think that Käärijä deserved it.

The disappointment is compounded by the fact that Finns would have hoped that the likable Pöyhönen would succeed in his clearly stated goal. The artist told right away in January at the UMK press conference that he has only one goal in the competition: winning the Eurovision Song Contest.

Loreen from the beginning was the bettors’ clear favorite for the five-way winner precisely because it was believed that he would collect so many council points. This is exactly what currently arouses a huge feeling of unfairness in viusu fans.

Social media needs comments wondering “why the votes of the public don’t matter”. Why is the popularity of the public not enough to bring a huge profit? Why do railways have so much power?

The feeling of unfairness is understandable, but the most drastic excesses should still be avoided in analyses.

Viewers didn’t hate Loreen, on the contrary. Sweden got the second most audience points right after Käärijä. In Sweden’s recent history, there have been years when its public vote pool has remained very small, well below one hundred points. If that had happened now, the Wrapper would have won.

Instead, Sweden received public votes from all countries – except Finland. Finns dominated tactical voting. By the way, the Swedes gave Finland a full 12 points in the public vote. Although Sweden itself never received full points in the public vote, it received the second most points from the voters of eight countries and the third most from the voters of eight countries.

Sweden’s Loreen had to worry about the progress of the points calculation, even though the council votes already put Sweden in the clear lead.

When a few hours have passed from all of this, maybe gradually you dare to say another thing out loud as well. There are indisputable advantages to the wrapper being second.

If you look at the matter first from Pöyhönen’s own point of view, it can be stated right from the start that a five-point win would hardly have helped his career at least appreciably more than finishing second. The winners don’t automatically go down in Viusu history, but those who make the biggest impact.

By being himself and performing wonderfully, Pöyhönen has received so much international media attention that few Finnish artists ever achieve the same. It’s even more insane that he did it with a Finnish song. Final Saturday Cha Cha Cha rose to number 151 on Spotify’s global daily chart.

Pöyhönen has said in interviews that his career goal is to achieve a stable position specifically in the Finnish music market. The people are now so strongly on Pöyhönen’s side that there should be a lot of ground to achieve that status quickly.

Jere Pöyhönen surrounded by the media before the start of the final in Liverpool on Saturday.

And we can’t help but mention that this is exactly the kind of stories Finns love: tragic failures, unfair fates. You can only imagine how many years from now on, stories will be told about Käärij in a green bolero, who should have won, but those damn raids ruined everything and Sweden took the victory.

All this rains down on Käärijä’s lair. In the end, it’s a much bigger thing than a win, although at the moment it’s completely understandable that the ex-hockey player is carrying a bad disappointment. Even on social media, he already had time to apologize for the end result.

“ The winners don’t automatically go down in Viusu history, but those who make the biggest impact.

In second place there is also another good side that has been talked about quite a bit.

It is clear that Yle would also have certainly wanted Pöyhönen to win the Eurovision Song Contest. However, winning also means that the winning country basically organizes the next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Organizing Eurovision is an expensive business. The board negotiations are currently considering how much can be cut from Yle’s budget. Would Yle have wanted to shoulder a massive operation in this situation? Especially when Helsinki lacks a clear place like the Hartwall arena for an international giant event?

In addition to money, it is also about Yle’s plans with the New Music Competition (UMK).

When Finland won the Eurovision Song Contest last time, the Finnish Eurovision Song Contest organizers seemed to be overcome by some kind of victory hangover. Few countries want to organize the Eurovision Song Contest two years in a row, so in the year after winning the Eurovision Song Contest, you have to get a representative artist who is not in danger of winning.

In 2007, the matter was taken care of Hanna Pakarinen. After that, the five-a-side qualifiers remained a bit of a struggle. Lordi’s victory didn’t inspire front-line artists to try to become a representative of the music industry with interesting songs. The Eurovision’s reputation as an embarrassing affair persisted.

In order to bring a new attitude to the work, Yle revamped the entire five-way qualifiers in 2012. The New Music competition was launched, but it was also mostly chaos for the first few years. UMK was not a place where new front-line artists would have emerged or where chart hits would have been published.

For a couple of years, they tried to send invited guest artists from Finland to Eurovision, sufficiently well-known international names. That attempt culminated Daruden jumbo place in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

The song “Look Away” by Darude (left) and sung by Sebastian Rejman did poorly in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture from the Finnish UMK event in Turku in March 2019.

Only after that did a complete turnaround take place at UMK. The first giant success was in 2020 when he participated in UMK Erika Vikman. Cicciolina didn’t win the competition but became a huge hit.

Since that year, UMK has become a bigger story and a more interesting phenomenon every year. For many Finns, it is already a great contest in itself – without it having to have anything to do with Eurovision. This year it was only a plus that the competition was won by an artist who wanted to win Eurovision as well.

In the last three years, UMK has brought Finland the second and third best positions in Eurovision in history. You can almost be sure that in the following years, high-level artists with excellent songs will also participate in the competition. At some point, it also leads to a five-way win.

Is it is possible that now the visa victory would have come even too early for UMK. With this result, it is easier to develop the concept even bigger, and Yle most likely has plans for several years ready for UMK.

All of them should have been replaced if a large part of the working group had started preparing for next year’s Eurovision. At worst, it could have meant the same victory hangover and many years of groping as in 2006.

Now, Finland still has more time to firmly establish UMK’s position as an annual national hit competition, so that even a win at some point will no longer shake it.

Correction 5/14/2023 at 5:30 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously written in the caption of the last picture of the article, Darude and Sebastian Rejman participated in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel with the song Look Awaynot by song name Superman.