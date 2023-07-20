HS Analysis | Finland’s tax rate is described as high, but the adjective may have to be changed in the next few years

It may be difficult to overcome the deficit of the public finances with spending cuts if the economic growth prospects remain sluggish and the total tax rate continues to decline, writes economic journalist Samuli Niinivuo in his analysis.

Finland when describing the total tax rate, the adjective selected is most often used high.

And it can be said to be high if, for example, the average of the total tax rate of the OECD countries is used as a comparison point. It was 34.1 percent in 2021, while Finland’s tax rate was 43.2 percent.

The total tax rate describes the ratio of the sum of taxes and post-tax payments to the country’s gross domestic product.

However, the meaningfulness of comparing tax rates can be questioned, because the tax systems of different countries differ a lot. For this reason, the other Nordic countries provide a better comparison point for Finland than the OECD countries. The differences in the level of taxation between them remain quite small.

For example, in 2021 Finland’s tax rate was only slightly higher than Norway and Sweden. Denmark’s tax rate, on the other hand, has long been the highest of both the Nordic and OECD countries.

Finland’s tax rate also has a special feature that, while the tax rate of many other OECD countries has increased in this millennium, Finland’s has decreased.

In the future”high” might lose its charm as an adjective describing Finland’s tax rate. The decrease in tax revenues would seem to further reduce the tax rate in the following years.

Despite this, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) has promised that total taxation will not increase during the government term. In terms of the balance of the public finances that the government is aiming for, this means that it has little room to compromise on its austerity policy.

Finland the total tax rate has been 43.2 percent for the last two years. The tax rate therefore rose in 2021 for the first time after four years of continuous decline.

In 2016, the tax rate rose to its highest level since the beginning of the millennium. It had decreased from 2000 to 2010 by more than five percentage points, but at the beginning of the 2010s, the tightening of taxation and the contraction of the gross national product had started to increase it again.

The increase eventually stopped at 44 percent. Since then, the tax rate fell in four years, so that by 2020 it had dropped to its nine-year-ago level of 41.8 percent.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s forecast, the recent increase in the tax rate will stop this year. The tax rate drops to 42.6 percent. In the ministry’s forecast, the decline would continue so that by 2027 the tax rate would have dropped to 41.5 percent.

Total tax rate according to some, the decline can only be a good thing. In principle, economics also has a positive attitude towards the lightening of taxation. Economists consider it favorable for economic growth.

From the point of view of public finances, the decrease in the tax rate, on the other hand, is bad news. In principle, it could not be afforded. Namely, as high as Finland’s current tax rate is, it is not high enough. In fact, it should be higher in order for the public finances to remain balanced in terms of income in the long term.

The matter is stated in a publication by the Ministry of Finance in the public finance plan for the years 2024–2027:

“Without effective measures that would slow down the growth of expenditures or increase the revenue base, the current total tax rate will not be sufficient to finance expenditures in the future.”

On the other hand it has been suggested that the need to balance the state finances could be significantly less than at present if the tax rate had not decreased after 2016.

For example, the director of the pension institution Keva Jaakko Kiander estimated in Helsingin Sanomat in February that the revenues of the public finances could have been up to eight billion euros higher this year than estimated if the tax rate had remained at 44 percent.

“In this case, the state economy could be close to balance and the public economy as a whole could even be in surplus. The decrease in the tax rate has thus had quite a significant impact on the state economy,” he wrote In HS’s Guest Pen.

But then what prevented Finland’s overall tax rate from staying at that level?

“ Taxation has tightened only slightly in recent years.

Total tax rate describes the ratio of the sum of taxes and tax-related payments to gross domestic product. Consequently, it is affected not only by the practiced tax policy, but also by the development of business cycles and tax bases.

According to Kiander, the most significant reason for the decrease in Finland’s total tax rate at the end of the 2010s has been the decrease in the employer’s social insurance contributions.

The payments were partly paid by wage earners with the competitiveness agreement in 2016. This reduced the taxable portion of earned income, and as a result the income tax collection decreased.

In the previous two years, the tax rate has been influenced more by the recovery of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic than by tax policy. The increase in the tax rate is largely explained by the increase in both consumption and employment. Taxation has tightened only slightly in recent years.

In the following years, the tax rate will decrease due to the decrease in tax revenues. According to the Ministry of Finance’s forecast, revenues from energy, transport and excise taxes will decrease so that the tax rate will eventually decrease by more than a percentage point.

The bill was also increased by the Orpo government’s planned reductions in labor taxation.

With economic policy can only partially affect the level of the overall tax rate. Therefore, it does not make sense to tie it to the pursuit of a certain tax rate. The goal inevitably escapes when the economic development starts to fluctuate the tax rate.

This still does not mean that economic policy can completely ignore tax rate movements. It is difficult to cover the deficit of the public finances properly if the state’s revenue base is chronically thinned at the same time.

Tax increases would be the most straightforward way to strengthen the revenue base, but you can also try to get around them with spending cuts. Of the two alternatives, the current government has chosen the latter.

However, if the economic growth prospects remain sluggish and the tax rate continues to decline, the cuts may not produce the desired result. At this point at the latest, the government will have to put tax increases back on the table – unless it wants to push the public finances into a cycle of years of cuts.

Prevailing the tax policy toolkit mainly offers two options for strengthening the state’s revenue base.

First of all, the government can aim for higher earned income tax collection through employment growth. Above all, this would be supported by people being employed in well-paid jobs.

Second, the government can increase indirect taxes. Among them, the fiscal objective is best served by value added tax.

The government is in the process of tightening the value added tax, as it intends to transfer the majority of the products and services included in the current ten percent value added tax rate to the higher 14 percent value added tax rate.

Finland the employment rate is already quite high at the moment, so increasing the income tax collection through employment may prove to be a difficult task.

An even tighter taxation of consumption, on the other hand, would go against the income-distributing goals of taxation. The tax system’s equalizing effect on income differences would decrease, because the value added tax is a regressive flat tax by nature, which does not take into account people’s ability to pay taxes.

It could also be possible to increase the total tax collection by addressing the income transformation occurring in the highest income groups, where heavily taxed earned income is converted into more lightly taxed capital income. Income conversion has been considered one of the reasons why the share of earned income in total tax income has roughly halved since 1995.

Admittedly, such solutions flew out of the toolbox of Finnish tax policy almost 30 years ago. Expert working groups of the Ministry of Finance despite recommendations they have not been resorted to that much in Finland.