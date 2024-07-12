HS Analysis | Finland’s most promising artificial intelligence startup was sold to the United States, but the merchandise was a Finnish engineer

HS analysis|US-based AMD is trying to catch up with Nvidia, which has become one of the world’s largest companies. To do that, the company bought Finnish artificial intelligence expertise for 600 million, writes HS financial editor Jaakko Närhi.

11.7. 17:30 | Updated 9:53 am

Who would not have sold.

The US chip giant AMD said on Wednesday that it will buy the Finnish artificial intelligence startup Silo AI for a whopping price of 665 million dollars, or just under 614 million euros.

Economic magazine of the Financial Times is the largest deal for a privately owned European AI startup since Google bought UK-based Deepmind for £400 million in 2014.

In business acquisitions like this, attention is often turned to the relationship between the purchase price and turnover. In the case of Silo AI, the calculation is quite interesting, as the turnover of the Finnish company in 2023 was only about 15 million euros.

Outside it is impossible to assess whether Silo has the kind of technology or research being developed behind the scenes that would in itself justify the seemingly high purchase price.

Based on the publicly available information, however, it seems that AMD bought mostly know-how for hundreds of millions – an obviously well-functioning and skilled Finnish artificial intelligence workshop full of smart people. Finnish researchers and engineers.

Silo says that it employs more than 300 artificial intelligence experts, of which more than 125 have a doctorate degree.

Is interesting in many ways that Silon was bought by a company like AMD. It is not a traditional company developing artificial intelligence, but a chip manufacturer behind the artificial intelligence boom.

Its worst competitor is Nvidia, which has stolen the headlines over and over again this year. In that race, AMD has fallen badly behind.

If the last trading day before the release of Chat GPT, which kicked off the artificial intelligence boom, is taken as a point of comparison – November 29, 2022 – AMD’s share price has risen by about 150 percent at Wednesday’s closing price.

In the same period, Nvidia’s stock has risen more than 760 percent.

Because AMD is in a hurry. It wants to close Nvidia’s lead, preferably as quickly as possible. Over the past year, the company has invested a total of more than 125 million dollars in “a dozen” artificial intelligence companies.

Silo AI is a natural purchase target for the company. It brings strong artificial intelligence expertise to AMD in a ready-made package. On top of that, Silo has already shown in the past that it knows how to build artificial intelligence applications based on AMD chips.

For example, the supercomputer Lumi located in Kajaani is built on AMD processors. Silo has used Lumia to train its language models.

The companies that design and manufacture chips are trying to develop software and service businesses on the side of their core business, whose revenue streams would be more predictable and which would tie the companies’ customers more securely to the platforms they build. In this race, artificial intelligence functions always have a bigger part.

AMD’s according to the press release, the CEO of Silo AI Peter Sarlin will continue to manage Silo’s operations. He reports to AMD’s Vice President of Artificial Intelligence Vamsi to Boppana.

Financial site Marketwatch According to the report, the lack of artificial intelligence expertise has been seen within AMD as one clear issue where the company lags behind Nvidia.

According to the website, Nvidia was ahead of its competitors in the artificial intelligence boom and thus in hiring experts in the field, and recruiting company employees to competitors has been almost impossible due to the wild rise in Nvidia’s stock.

Buying Silo AI is a natural – if quite expensive – solution to this problem.

From a Finn and from a European point of view, a business transaction of more than 600 million euros arouses two kinds of feelings.

On the other hand, it’s great that Finnish startups are successful and attract the interest of the world’s large companies as well as their wallets.

It would also seem that, at least for the time being, the company’s operations and know-how will remain in Europe, even though the company’s owner will be American in the future.

The trade will presumably also make new millionaires in Finland.

It’s possible that Silo’s owners took advantage of the valuation levels blown up by the AI ​​boom in the best possible way and sold their company at a record price. On the other hand, it is possible that one of Finland’s most promising technology startups was once again sold abroad too soon.

Only time will answer this question.

“ It is possible that one of Finland’s most promising technology startups was once again sold abroad too early.

Business transaction is a natural continuation of the trend in which the giants of the global economy and especially the technology sector suck the most promising emerging companies into their wings at an early stage.

For example, technology giants like Google and Meta have been following the strategy for years, and the artificial intelligence boom has not changed it. It has also got the competition authorities on their toes.

From Silo’s point of view, jumping into the arms of a large American company at least brings scale and resources. For example, the training of extensive language models is an expensive endeavor, and the broad shoulders of a giant company are a great help in this.

Likewise, Silo’s consulting business may well find a natural home in AMD.

On the other hand, integrating an apparently well-functioning Nordic artificial intelligence workshop into a large US company can bring its own growing pains.

Over the years, for example, Google and Deepmind difficult internal relationships has also been heard in public.

Will it’s no longer a pointless speculation to think about what Silo could have been capable of if it had continued longer as an independent.

Instead, it is completely fair to think about what the acquisition will mean for Silo’s goals and values ​​in the future.

The company has repeatedly profiled itself in the public eye as the leading star of European artificial intelligence development.

At the time of writing, the company’s website can still be found mission that is, the task. It reads like this:

“Our mission is to ensure that Europe has a flagship company in the field of artificial intelligence.“

Screenshot from Silo AI’s website.

What is the mission due today? In AMD’s press release, Silo’s CEO Sarlin says that Silo’s goal “from the beginning has been to build a flagship company in the field of artificial intelligence”. No mention of Europe, I notice.

Perhaps examining individual word choices is unfair at this point. And Silo’s owners can’t honestly be blamed for selling their company at such a high price.

Still, it is clear that in the future Silo’s whistle will blow at the pace set by AMD. The fact that Silo’s decision-makers have not commented on the significant business transaction has so far not been heard in the Finnish media.

HS was told about Silo’s communication that all communication about the acquisition takes place through AMD for the time being.

Reporter Elina Lappalainen interviewed Silo AI CEO Peter Sarlin at the end of 2023. You can listen to the mini-podcast below or from this link.

Correction 12.7. 9:53 a.m.: Removed mention from Facebook in a section that also mentions the tech giants Google and Meta. Facebook is part of Meta, not an independent tech giant.