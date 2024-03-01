“Finland's foreign and security policy is based on value-based realism,” Stubb said unequivocally in his inauguration speech in front of the parliament on Friday.

Republic president Alexander Stubb talked about value-based realism in pretty much every exam during the presidential election.

Many listeners probably missed those somewhat difficult words.

It's not worth it anymore.

They are no longer candidate Stubb's opinion, but the basis of Finland's foreign policy line.

It must have been like that before, but not with these words.

The role of the president in formulating foreign and security policy is absolutely central, even though the president manages foreign policy in cooperation with the Government.

The line is also emphasized in the foreign and security policy report, which is currently being revised. If a word or two of value-based realism does not appear in the version made during the preparation for office, it is fairly certain that it will be written there after the president's review.

What so is value-based realism?

Stubb said in his speech that it starts from a strong alliance relationship in the European Union and NATO. And at the same time, I believe that reforming and strengthening the UN is still the foundation of the international system and peace.

“The cornerstones of our foreign policy are built on Western values ​​- such as democracy, the rule of law and human rights. We believe in cooperation and international rules-based order,” said Stubb.

How about that realism?

“At the same time, our security policy is based on realism. That's why we maintain a strong defense – now as part of the alliance. Realism is also to understand that the world's great challenges cannot be solved only with countries that agree with us,” said Stubb in his speech.

A familiar approach in Finland, but now it is called value-based realism.

Stubb spoke of war and peace.

He said that warlike rhetoric should not, however, “overshadow the fact that we Finns are a peace-loving nation”. And not that the main task of the president of the republic is to make sure that peace is maintained in Finland under all circumstances.

“I promise to do that, but when the going gets tough, I'm also ready to make difficult decisions to guarantee the safety of our country.”

So he bluntly reminded in his inauguration speech that Finland might be attacked as well.

Stubby the speech was again a message that he intends to invest in peace mediation in his term.

“Whenever we are given the opportunity to convey peace, we are ready for it,” he said.

It also seems that during Stubb's term, Finland intends to look for these opportunities even more vigorously.

Come to his cabinet especially an advisor focused on peace mediation.

Key resign president Sauli Niinistön and Alexander Stubb's speeches on Friday had style.

This is how Niinistö told Stubb:

“The touch of the people, that's what you have encountered in the election fields. During the campaign, it pleases and encourages, even a little. But a value is created that leaves a lasting mark; an ever-deepening feeling: they trusted me, I'm stuck with it. This is what you will experience – the touch of the people is unforgettable.”

This is what Stubb Niinistö said:

“You led our country in a turbulent time. You worked tirelessly for all of us. At the same time, you showed that as a nation we can do well when we stay united. And we stayed.”

Finland gets a straight-talking president who produces simple language that is easy to understand.

Niinistö's messages were often ambiguous, almost poetically layered.

Niinistö often emphasized that things should not be shouted. “Diplomacy is still an individual sport that requires subtlety. Thus, even the smallest will be heard”, was Niinistö's message at the inauguration.