HS Analysis | Finland’s best university’s decline in the top lists has been steep – the barrier threatens to break

It is entirely possible that already this year, Finland will be a country whose university no longer ranks among the world’s top 100 on the prestigious Shanghai list.

Finland The decline in Pisa results has been widely noted, and it has sparked many worried speeches and a mention in the government program.

At the same time, another drop that is just as worrying has been almost ignored: it may be that already this year Finland is a country where not a single university is among the world’s 100 best.

For years, students at the University of Helsinki have been able to repeat that their degree program is definitely the best university in Finland and excellent internationally as well.

It has been forgotten to mention that the University of Helsinki is the only one in Finland to be among the world’s 100 best universities in the globally followed Shanghai list, which mainly evaluates universities based on the quality of scientific publications.

And it has been a great point of pride: there are some of the darkest universities in the world, so the ranking is a worthy achievement. The University of Helsinki has also been happy to highlight the issue in its communications.

Cold however, the fact is that the ranking of the University of Helsinki on the Shanghai list has been falling like a lizard’s tail for years. If the development continues as in previous years, the 100 best will probably be said goodbye this month.

The Shanghai list is published annually in mid-August. Last year, the ranking of the University of Helsinki on the list was 92. In 2021, the ranking was 82, in 2020 it was 74.

2019: 63.

2018: 57.

2017: 56.

Rank 56 in the 2016 and 2017 list is the University of Helsinki’s best ranking so far. In that year, among the Nordic universities, only the University of Copenhagen ranked 30th and the Swedish Karolinska Institute ranked 44th.

What did the situation look like in 2022? Although the ranking of the University of Copenhagen had decreased, it was still at the top of the Nordic countries at number 39. The Karolinska Institutet, on the other hand, had risen to number 41 on the list. The universities of Oslo in Norway and Uppsala in Sweden and Stockholm had also moved ahead of the University of Helsinki.

In the case of the University of Helsinki, we can therefore speak of an outright collapse.

The Shanghai list is certainly not the only international university comparison, but it is one of the most followed. Also QS Ranking and Times Higher Education Ranking are respected, and the University of Helsinki has already fallen out of the top 100 of those lists.

What has led to this point?

Academy professor Anu Wartiovaara The Medical Faculty of the University of Helsinki has been concerned about the ongoing development for a long time.

Wartiovaara wrote about it in April It happens in science magazine long articlewhere he considered the reasons for the current situation, especially in the context of his own field.

Wartiovaara states in his text that Finland, recovering from a severe recession, invested heavily in biotechnology in the 1990s. This led to the fact that researchers who received an excellent education abroad began to return to Finland.

Little by little, domestic medical and bioscience research reached the international forefront, which in turn attracted foreign talents to Finland.

“In the mid-2010s, the quality of life sciences in Finland was higher than ever, but after that the effect of continuous cuts began to show and the development has declined rapidly. Our scientific competitiveness is decreasing, and the flow of young researchers has turned away from our country“, Wartiovaara writes.

He emphasizes that it is precisely this development that should be reversed and that all efforts should be made to attract the best workers to Finland and keep them here.

From Starting in 2010, the university index was frozen or halved many times. Many remember Juha Sipilä (central) government education cuts. They were made just when the ranking of the University of Helsinki was at its highest in the Shanghai list.

Wartiovaara points out that the number of young and older researchers who have received grants from the European Science Council (ERC) in Finland has dropped to a fraction of what it used to be. Recently, there have even been years when no Finnish young life sciences researcher has received ERC funding.

This has never happened before in the history of the Science Council.

Helsinki fortunately, the university is not doomed to be a fading star.

Before the parliamentary elections, the rector of the University of Helsinki Sari Lindblom was most concerned about getting the university index, which Sanna Marini (sd) the government had granted after years of teasing. Uncertainty about the future was great on the university field, but finally we could partially breathe a sigh of relief: despite the surgery lists Petteri Orpon (kok) the government intends to maintain the university index.

The government is also committed to implementing the proposals and principles of the parliamentary R&D working group on how to raise funding for Finnish research and development, i.e. R&D activities, to four percent of GDP by 2030.

At the same time, the Council of Rectors of Finnish Universities UNIFI ry is pointed outthat these measures are not sufficient in a situation where it is desired to increase the share of people with a university degree in the population.

According to Unif, the long-term downward trend in the basic funding of universities in relation to the number of students and the development of the gross national product, as well as the deficit from previous cuts in education, continue to make it difficult for universities to operate.

The government program also shows a contradiction: the number of international university students is wanted to increase, but at the same time the government program has registrationwhereby “the government is moving towards full coverage of tuition fees for students outside the EU and EEA countries.”

Pisa-the research results and the rankings of the Shanghai list are not only about the level of Finnish education, although that is the main reason why these reports should be kept an eye on.

It is also about Finland’s reputation.

If Finns can no longer be proud of the Pisa results, and soon perhaps also of the ranking of the University of Helsinki among the world’s 100 best universities, why would talented young people from all over the world seek to study here – and even pay for it?

The research side of universities, on the other hand, is very dependent on international funding, for example foundations. A good country brand is an asset when it comes to getting foreign funding.

This too in the field it hasn’t been all cheer lately.