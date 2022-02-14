HS analysis Finland will enter the new Korona era without major declarations

Politicians are wary of promising a bright future. You should still rejoice when there is a reason.

Finland is entering a new Corona era without major proclamations. Politicians and the media have certainly learned to be careful. The message of liberation was delivered by the Prime Minister last autumn Sanna Marin (sd) was ridiculed afterwards when the vaccines did not meet all expectations and Finland had to close again.

It is not wise to promise anything certain about the future. However, rejoice when there is a reason. Interest rate restrictions are now being lifted step by step, and many are hoping they will never return.

By decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland, the restrictions on events in the area will end on Monday. Restrictions are also easing in Päijät-Häme and Kymenlaakso.

From this day onwards, restaurants will also be open until midnight under an amendment to a government decree and will serve alcohol until 11 p.m. If the situation develops favorably, the government has promised that restaurant restrictions will be lifted completely in early March.

Social- and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila spoke last Thursday about a renewed corona strategy alongside a weekly corona briefing. Nor did it collect big headlines. The aim is to stabilize society as openly as possible so that extensive interest rate restrictions are no longer needed.

Read more: Finland opens up society, but THL does not consider changing the mask recommendation: “We consider it a pretty easy way”

According to the Ministry’s press release, the aim is to protect the vulnerable by defining the exposure and infection groups of risk groups. It is done by local authorities with basic powers under the Communicable Diseases Act. If necessary, more detailed operating models will be developed by STM. The government has blessed the principles of the strategy, but there is no need to confuse the government with the nipples.

Past strategies have included multi-page action plans and evaluation frameworks. They have not been presented now. They are not really necessary in opening up society. No restriction on strictness, proportionality and fundamental rights is needed to justify the lifting of restrictions. Justification is needed to impose restrictions, not to end them.

With vaccinations providing excellent protection against serious illness, the number of coronary patients in intensive care has fallen to less than half of the worst weeks in January, and when hospitals are otherwise sustainable, there is no reason to continue restricting restrictions on fundamental rights. They simply need to be stopped.

Is it is possible that the lifting of restrictions and the increase in contacts will further reverse the number of hospital patients in the country.

In southern Finland, the number of patients in the special area of ​​responsibility at Helsinki University Hospital has decreased significantly since mid-January. There were only six coronary patients in intensive care. It could be concluded that the peak of the epidemic is behind the region.

Read more: There are only six coronary patients in intensive care at Hus hospitals

However, the number of patients in the areas of responsibility of Tampere and Kuopio University Hospitals has increased recently. According to the laws of epidemiology, an epidemic subsides when the virus has passed through so many people that it can no longer find susceptible people to be infected. In that respect, the epidemic is at different stages in different parts of Finland.

New waves may be everywhere ahead as immunity gradually wears off or the virus finds new communities it had not yet found. Or in the event that new variants of the virus re-emerge that evade the immune protection provided by old vaccines and the disease.

In front there is therefore still uncertainty. It may also feel like Finland is in the situation again last autumn and the same patterns are repeated, but the same stream is not entered twice.

Omikron has changed a lot, though not everything.

It is fortunate that the world conquest of omicron has alleviated the disease. An even more impressive change has taken place when the new variant has forced the acceptance of the long-known fact that it is virtually impossible to stop a highly contagious respiratory virus.

The first versions of the new coronavirus were relatively ineffective on average. They were successfully stopped with various contact restrictions and precautions. The battle of procrastination was both possible and sensible when the disease was dangerous to many and vaccines were coming.

Omikron, on the other hand, has spread at an explosive pace in all sorts of countries despite restrictive measures. Its detention requires a Chinese-style forced state. It can be assumed that China will eventually have to humble itself in the face of the forces of nature.

Finland has now clearly adapted to the fact that the coronavirus will not be stopped and the company will not be worth the sacrifices it demands. People want back the freedom to live the way they choose and realize that at some point the infection and the disease it causes will hit their own place.

Initially, the vaccines only partially and even less so prevented the transmission of coronavirus in the case of omicron. However, vaccines have provided excellent protection against a dangerous form of the disease. If the severity of the disease remains at current levels thanks to vaccinations, it will be possible to live with the virus as it does with the previous respiratory viruses.

Still even such a wailing has been heard that would never return to normal after this pandemic. Will definitely be back. There is no going back to the past, but in the future we will travel, hug and sing as surely as we still are people. Life goes on because there is a lot of thirst for it.